Chen Zhe-Yuan and Hu Yi-Tian play the “beautiful siblings” in this unique C-drama. This is one of the official posters for Handsome Siblings. Photo credit: iQiyi / Netflix

Over the past year, Netflix has expanded its selection with more Chinese dramas.

The move was most likely after it realized that a niche had to be filled, after DramaFever discontinued its streaming service in 2018 and Rakuten Viki was the only streaming site that broadcast it.

The change has been fruitful for Netflix, as Netflix has exclusive international broadcasting rights to some of the most popular C-dramas that have recently been produced, such as The King’s Avatar.

Netflix even developed original C-dramas such as Triad Princess.

Now Netflix is ​​again broadcasting a hit in C-dramas with the historic drama series Handsome Siblings. Spectators are seduced when they see two twin brothers, played by Chen Zhe-Yuan and Hu Yi-Tian, ​​”fighting to death” to avenge their real enemy.

Two brothers want to kill themselves

Handsome Siblings is the story of two brothers who were separated at birth to avenge each other. It is based on Gu Long’s Wuxia novel.

Jiang Xiao-Yu (Hu Yi-Tian), better known as Xiao Yu-Er, grew up in the Wicked Valley, home to the world’s most dangerous criminals. He is trained by the world’s best villains to become even better than his teachers.

Despite his villainous nature, he only uses his skills against those who are bad because he has been able to keep his kind heart what he has inherited from his mother and father.

When Jiang Xiao-Yu leaves the evil valley, he meets Hua Wu-Que (Chen Zhe-Yuan). Wu-Que is a martial artist who grew up in the Yi Hua Palace under the care of Princess Yao Yue.

Unknown to Jiang Xiao-Yu and Hua Wu-Que, they are brothers. Princess Yao Yue had a one-sided love for her father, Jiang Feng. When Jiang Feng decides to take over one of Princess Yao Yue’s girls, she forces them to die by leaving behind their newborn twin sons.

In revenge, Princess Yao Yue separates the two brothers in a scheme in which she hopes they will become bitter enemies and fight to the death.

The revenge that Princess Yao Yue desires is suppressed by the brothers, even though they do not know that they are brothers, become close friends and travel together on numerous adventures in the world of martial arts.

However, Princess Yao Yue could take other revenge on a woman whom they both met through their adventures. Tie Xin-Lan (Liang Jing-Xian) has a place in both hearts.

Use of the popular Wuxia concept

If the plot for Handsome Siblings sounds very familiar, it’s because the concept or plot in Wuxia stories has always been popular. For example, the popular C drama Ice Fantasy used an action by two brothers who separated at birth to fight each other.

And if the fact that the Wuxia concept is popular isn’t reason enough to be familiar with C-dramas, the fact that Handsome Siblings has several remakes and previous shows may well be true.

To defend this, Handsome Siblings is often redone because it is one of the most popular stories and series that have ever aired on Chinese television.

Handsome Siblings is currently airing from January 16 to February 7 for 44 episodes in China. There are two episodes in a row on iQiyi on weekdays. For international viewers

Good looking siblings are only available from Netflix. Note that viewers need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the C drama.