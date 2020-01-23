Chelsie Kyriss writes a heartfelt post that walks away from herself, children of Antonio Brown

Chelsie Kyriss distances himself from his children Antonio brown.

Kyriss – mother of Brown’s three youngest children – posted an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday

This post follows Brown’s most serious legal problems to date. Following an altercation with a driver from a moving company at his Florida home, Brown is wanted by local authorities. Police originally hoped Brown “would surrender peacefully”, but former Steelers receiver shut himself up at home and refused to cooperate.

This led to the police officially issue of a mandate for his arrest. Although Brown is still not in custody, Kyriss took the opportunity to wish him the best and implore him to get the help he “desperately needs”.

“At this point, the boys and I are working to build a new life free from impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behavior,” Kyriss wrote. “My hope is that [Antonio] will get help and seek the mental health treatment he so desperately needs to be the father of all of his children.”

For me, this is the main point to remember here. Kyriss has been involved in some public and unflattering conflicts with Brown recently, but she maintained a positive and supportive tone throughout, acknowledging the “rise and fall” and “the incredible man and athlete”.

Now, however, the situation has gone too far, and it seems that it, like Brown Agent Drew Rosenhaus and his lawyer Drew Heitner, breaks the links until Brown asks for help.

