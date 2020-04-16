Chelsea will pay casual workers at FULL this month and will provide 78,000 food for NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis – The Scottish Sun

2

CHELSEA has announced that all ordinary staff will be paid in full in April even though the match is postponed amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues have also confirmed that they will provide 78,000 meals for the NHS and charities that support elderly and vulnerable people.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich quickly offered club services to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic

Russian Megarich owner Roman Abramovich put his hand in his pocket to support match day staff who could not work with England in locking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Reports from Goal state that the Blues will pay servants, hospitality, field staff and even people who sell lottery tickets off the ground.

Staff will not be asked to redeem additional time when they can return to work safely and will also receive an advance on a holiday to boot.

With England sure to be locked for at least another three weeks, these steps will greatly relieve Chelsea casual employees.

However, difficult decisions lie ahead with the Premier League increasingly facing scenarios where actions – when permitted – are behind closed doors.

This means that staff who are usually important on match day, in many cases, will not be asked without the thousands of spectators who used to enter Stamford Bridge.

The West London club has acted quickly when needed with owner Abramovich who previously offered a room at one of the hotels on the club’s premises to important NHS workers.

Now food will be prepared and distributed by the club’s catering partners for an initial period of six weeks, with 13,000 meals distributed every seven days.

This campaign is intended to feed many NHS staff who work long shifts and may not have time to prepare and eat high-quality food and very risky parents.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told the club’s official website: “We are always committed to supporting our community, especially vulnerable ones, and at this time we realize this is more important than ever before.

“Our owner, Roman Abramovich, has played a role in challenging us to find ways to support those in need and after we successfully launched the Evacuation campaign and made the Millennium Hotel on Stamford Bridge available for the NHS, this is a priority so I am glad to see it begin.”

Chelsea female manager Emma Hayes spoke about the club’s work by protecting domestic charity protections during the Coronavirus locking period