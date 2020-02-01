Chelsea water main break leaves hole in the way; service almost restored

A water break in Chelsea closed the road on Sagamore Avenue and stopped the water service in a part of the city for about an hour. Chelsea police chief Brian Kyes said the water pipe breach created a large gap on Sagamore Avenue between Cheever and Murray streets. Chelsea fire brigade told JoshCrogir of NewsCenter 5 that the 16-inch water pipe broke just before 9 AM Saturday. Photos shared by Kyes on Twitter show Sagamore Avenue flooded with water while it rushed to Garfield Avenue and Revere Beach Parkway, also known as Route 16. Kyes said MBTA buses were diverted and the water service was closed to Sector 1 , the Prattville Officials said the water supply in almost the entire city was restored after crews isolated the area from the break. Only a few blocks from Sagamore Avenue remain closed because crews are working to repair the broken main line and the hole in the road, according to officials. Firefighters said the water break had affected about a third of the city’s inhabitants.

Water Main Break: Road Closed. Avoid Sagamore Ave. Major depression in the road between Cheever and Murray. Water flows down to Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway. Buses are redirected. pic.twitter.com/nzgWG6n0Na

– Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) 1 February 2020

A few positive updates about water main break per Chelsea Fire:

• water back to almost the entire city

• only a few blocks from Sagamore Ave are out

• they have isolated the break area

• Crews work all night to repair the water pipe and the road. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/8rcpxZErJn

– Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) February 1, 2020

