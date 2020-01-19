Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi sued by former lover for 'failure to pay child support' - The Sun

The ex of CHELSEA star Michy Batshuayi has taken him to court for his alleged failure to pay alimony for their two-year-old daughter.

The Belgian striker of £ 100,000 per week had previously been instructed to pay monthly amounts to formerly beloved Gitte Van Der Elst.

But the World Cup star was accused of missing two from £ 2,067 and being late with several others.

Gitte, 26, was at a criminal hearing in Mechelen, near Antwerp, last week.

Belgian law may neglect to make two maintenance payments ‘family abandonment’ – punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine.

Batshuayi’s lawyer Pierre Monville said the payments have now been updated and blamed the players’ representatives for the missed contributions.

Judge Suzy Vanhoonacker has postponed her verdict until next month when Batshuayi is likely to be acquitted.

The Chelsea striker, 26, who has a three-year-old daughter from a different relationship, initially denied that he was the father.

But a separate court ruled that he had to pay his ex-lover for the maintenance of the child.

Batshuayi, who was mainly a sub for Chelsea this season, met Gitte on Instagram. She was ‘flattered’ in the beginning but things got sour and she now wants nothing to do with him.

She said: “As our child grows up, I will tell her who her father is, but I will also tell her how difficult it was for us in the beginning and that he didn’t even want to know her. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want anything to do with it have to do with him. “

She went on: “He thinks I just want to improve my financial situation, but I don’t care about things like that.

“I just want my daughter, I don’t need him. The only thing that matters is the future of my girl.”

