Chelsea faces tough task Hull plus potentially upset at Newcastle - FA Cup 4th round predictions - The Sun

YOU simply cannot beat the magic of the Cup.

There is a packed FA Cup fourth round schedule this weekend with a number of lower league teams, all demolishing for a dream trip to Wembley in May.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City won the FA CupCredit: EPA last year

We have gambling tips for you from five key bands, starting with the long journey from Oxford to the northeast …

Newcastle against Oxford, Saturday 3 pm

We start in the main area of ​​gigantic dead.

Oxford has already claimed one Premier League cup scalp this season – and what a performance it was.

The U’s tore up West Ham on a scorching night for the Hammers at the Kassam Stadium in September.

Karl Robinson lets them play a brand of fearless football and this is exactly the kind of draw that won’t worry for the League One promotional hunters, especially after impressing and scoring against Man City.

Newcastle is as inconsistent as ever, failing to reach the highest gear during the Christmas period, but defeating Chelsea out of the blue at the weekend and somehow grabbing a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Steve Bruce is likely to initiate the changes for this – and we think Oxford will give the Toon players a real game.

Ritchie celebrates with Isaac Hayden while Newcastle defeats ChelseaCredit: Reuters

When the parties met in this competition in 2017, it was another memorable occasion in the Kassam, as the home team raced to a 3-0 win.

Throw the form of competition out of the window, even though Oxford is currently in the middle of a winless run of four games in League One.

They travel well and until a visit to MK Dons last month had scored in every away game this season.

Newcastle took his foot off the gas here against Rochdale in the third round, late in despite the fact that it was 4-0.

Toon has not reached the fifth round since 2006 and has crashed in this phase in each of the last three years.

If there is a shock in the 3 pm matches, we think this is where it is located.

A game at Oxford to win or get a replay – just like Rochdale did – is a tasty 2/1 and we recommend going there.

And the 5/6 on both teams to score is much too high. Continue.

Best bets from SunSport

Oxford double chance (win or draw): 2/1

Both teams score in St James Park: 5/6

A goal to be scored in both halves: 4/7

Oxford fans couldn’t believe what they saw when West Ham was blown away Credit: Reuters

Hull City vs Chelsea, Saturday 5:30 pm

Whisper it, but this can be another big money maker for gamblers looking for a shock.

In recent weeks, Chelsea has swung from one disaster to another, with their 2-2 draw against Arsenal with ten mid-week men yet another example of naive game management.

Frank Lampard’s side may be young, but they don’t seem to learn very quickly.

They have to compete against a Hull party that sets themselves up as playoff contenders in the championship.

Chelsea played a fairly strong XI against second-rate opposition in Nottingham Forest in the third round, en route to a 2-0 win – albeit with a little help from VAR.

Big Frank expects to make the changes again and Hull can at least have success in the target column.

Kepa will probably move aside, which in its current form is a blessing for the men in blue.

The stopper has one of the worst save ratios in the Premier League – and that didn’t help on Tuesday when Arsenal found only two shots on the Chelsea net.

After 24 games, Lampard has a worse record in Chelsea than Sarri

We think there are sufficient goals in this.

Tom Eaves van Hull was the hero when the Tigers fought back for a 3-2 win over Rotherham and in the second tier this season, 17 of their 28 games had three or more goals.

That is the bet here against a Chelsea side that is impossible to predict.

As such, play a little on Hull to win both half – that’s a very tempting prize on 11/5.

Eaves was perhaps the star in the final round, but Jarrod Bowen in the Hull man to reach a goal.

He orders a fee of around £ 18m with a number of floating clubs – returning him to show his class against the highest opposition on 12/5.

The best bets from SunSport

More than 2.5 goals at the KC Stadium: 6/10

Hull to win both half: 11/5

Jarrod Bowen scores his 18th of the season: 12/5

Bowen has been of vital importance to Hull since his 2017 outbreak. Credit: PA: Empics Sport

Man City vs Fulham, Sunday 1 pm

THE holders still have a home tie – but don’t expect Fulham to roll over.

It has been a strange season for Man City, who in 2019/20 was unable to achieve a stunning domestic treble.

With the Premier League title en route to the M62 to Merseyside, maintaining the FA Cup is high on the agenda of Pep Guardiola.

Fulham continues to impress in the championship and is now fighting Leeds and West Brom for the automatic spot.

They have smartly strengthened themselves so far in the January window, with the arrival of the underrated Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield a particularly smart loan.

Yet you can get a chance of 28/1 on the visitors who take this in 90 minutes.

Worth a pound? Well, since Fulham has lost their last five visits with a total of 15-0, we have to say no.

Even if Man City becomes “weak,” they will still handle eleven full internationals.

Man City pounded Watford to win the 2018/19 FA Cup Cup: AP: Associated Press

This is a cup draw, we are willing to give Fulham a chance – sort of – and count that we can at least get a decent return by supporting them to score.

Evens for both teams to score at the Etihad is no longer a prize to snoop on, with this City team certainly not indestructible.

They have admitted at least once in nine of their last ten home games.

And that includes Tom Pope’s header for Port Vale. The fear factor has disappeared.

The city to win and both teams to score is a great 27/20 and the best value you’ll find here without a hat full.

If you think that the men of Guardiola get their frustrations out of the fight against the championship, more than 4.5 goals are an external chance on 7/5.

The best bets from SunSport

Both teams score on the Etihad: Evens

City to win but Fulham to score: 27/20

More than 4.5 goals: 7/5

Shrewsbury against Liverpool, 5 p.m. on Sunday

You can’t win with children.

Someone has told this band with boys from Liverpool, because they have not worked half-way against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp will reward them with another first team outing against League One opposition in a completely different environment.

That is why you cannot really regard this as ‘world champion’ Liverpool.

The home team here cannot be excluded – especially when you consider what Aston Villa did with a similar XI in the Carabao Cup.

Shrewsbury saw Bristol City here in the third round after a repeat – which is an incredible result against the high-flyers of the championship.

The bookmakers are ready and waiting for a new shock, with the Shrews priced at just 6/1.

To be honest, that is a great price, considering the way Villa dealt with the Liverpool children.

Curtis Jones delivered a stunning winner against EvertonCredit: AFP or licensors

As good as some of these guys are, the Meadow is a tough place to go in the best of times – just as Bristol discovered.

Even if they don’t win the game, there’s a lot of value on the League One side.

Shrewsbury is not a team that scores much – but they do not often admit it either.

Of their 25 league games this time, just EIGHT have resulted in three goals or more, which is the least of all teams in League One.

They will try to keep this tight and deserve what could be a lucrative repeat at Anfield.

Less than 2.5 goals is a price on 5/4.

Although we will not lead you away from the draw, which is an excellent 7/2.

This hardworking Shrews side, propelled by a large crowd, can extend their FA Cup adventure against the youngsters of Liverpool.

If you want to play it safe, the +2 handicap of the home team is of great value and covers everything up to a one-goal defeat for the underdogs.

The best bets from SunSport

Shrewsbury to earn a repeat against the children of Liverpool: 7/2

Less than 2.5 goals: 5/4

League One-side gets two goals lead (+2 handicap): 4/6

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Monday at 8 p.m.

ARE the real Bournemouth back?

Eddie Howe’s side looked like their old self on Tuesday night when they tore apart Brighton with some clinical, one-touch attacking football.

It is something that Vitality lacked this season and that could possibly trigger a relocation of the relegation zone.

Howe placed a strong team against Luton and is likely to do so again – although it is difficult to trust a forward line led by Dominic Solanke.

Arsenal shows signs of a real fight under Mikel Arteta and they showed that they were ready for a demolition in the 1-0 win over Leeds.

This is silverware and Arteta knows it is important – expect him to make changes, but he still points out a strong side for this trip to the south coast.

Gabriel Martinelli proves to be a hit with fans after taking his tenth of the season in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea and will definitely look again.

If you need a goal scorer bet, he is the boy to be busy with.

Arteta is the worst start of a manager in the history of Arsenal

David Luiz returned to Stamford Bridge Credit: PA: Press Association

David Luiz is suspended for this, which could be a blessing in disguise with the defense of the Gunners who look much more confident while he sat in the dressing room.

Both teams scored in the last four H2Hs on this ground, including the 1-1 tie here on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have drawn their last five away games in all competitions – but here we support them to see a side of Cherries whose number one priority is to avoid relegation.

Arsenal 5/6 is short, so go and win for them, but instead give in on 12/5 – they only have one zero in 13 games and that does not give them any confidence.

We expect an open game, with the buoys on both sides.

There is value to the goals to be achieved and more than 2.5 on 8/11 is the way to play.

The best bets from SunSport

Arsenal to win, but both teams score: 12/5

More than 2.5 goals: 8/11

Gabriel Martinelli to continue to score streak: 21/10

* All chances are correct at the time of publication