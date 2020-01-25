Chelsea Clinton Helps Unveil Learning Space For Children At Courthouse

CLOSE Buy a photo

Chelsea Clinton, right, pauses reading to the children to listen to Mayor Tom Barrett in a court waiting room that has been redone to stimulate the child’s learning. (Photo: Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Located in a corner of the vast Milwaukee County Children’s Court is the latest effort by the City of Milwaukee to plant a better future for its poorest children.

It’s a small, inviting space with a kid’s couch, a book shelf and toy baskets, and butterflies carved on the wall – a place where a parent can sit on the floor, take out a book, and read to a child.

This is the hope, at least, of the officials of the city of Milwaukee who unveiled the space on Friday with a little star: the former first girl Chelsea Clinton, who defends similar spaces across the country with the initiative Too Small to Fail of the Clinton Foundation.

The Family Read, Play & Learn space at Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center is part of a larger effort in Milwaukee and across the country to improve educational outcomes, primarily for low-income children and children of color in focusing on the brain and language development in the early years.

The strategy is to meet the families where they are – in laundromats, the WIC clinic, on public transportation and, now, in courthouses – with resources that encourage them to read, speak and sing with their children as soon as possible. day of their birth.

“We know that across the country, more than 60% of children are not ready for kindergarten. They lack the basic cognitive skills necessary to be ready to learn to read or do math. And many of these children will never catch, ”said Clinton, the mother of three who advocates for early childhood and health initiatives as vice president of her family foundation.

“Eighty percent of our brains are developed by the age of 3,” she said. “And we are committed to doing everything we can to help parents, grandparents and caregivers become the first teachers of their children so that every child enters kindergarten ready to learn.”

Courthouse space was the vision of Dea Wright, director of the Milwaukee Office of Early Childhood Initiatives, who was inspired after trying to lock up a 2-year-old agitated child during a family meeting in children’s court last year.

Milwaukee County judges quickly adopted the idea, and now it could become national. La Crosse County Circuit Judge Ramona A. Gonzalez, President of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, who joined colleagues in Milwaukee County for the ribbon cutting on Friday, said that she would work with judges across the country to replicate the idea.

“I embrace any idea that will help our children feel valued, loved and worthy of all that America has to offer,” said Milwaukee County judge Maxine White.

The reading space is not the first of its kind in Milwaukee. Wright worked with Too Small to Fail to open a similar space in a Riverwest laundromat last fall and to plan five more of those in laundries around town in the coming months.

But courthouses were not on Too Small to Fail’s radar, director Jane Park has said so far.

“We are really delighted that it is a model, not only for Milwaukee, but for other cities,” she said.

On Friday, Clinton sat on the floor in the reading nook to chat with the parents and hold one of the babies while the television cameras were on and the judges and other guests were watching.

After the courthouse, she headed for 16th Clinic Street on the south side of Milwaukee, one of more than 260 clinics across Wisconsin promoting early childhood literacy through national Reach out and Read initiative. There, Too Small to Fail donated 25,000 copies of his children’s book, “DJ’s Busy Day,” to distribute to clinics.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/education/2020/01/24/chelsea-clinton-helps-unveil-learning-space-kids-courthouse/4555324002/