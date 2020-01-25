Chelsea boss Lampard eyes convey swoop for Palace keeper Guiata to challenge Kepa for first team place in the summer - The Sun

FRANK LAMPARD hopes first choice Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give some competition by signing Crystal Palace shotstop Vincente Guaita.

The Spaniard has pricked the ears of the West London club and has so far conceded only 24 goals in 22 matches for The Eagles this season.

1

Kepa may face a strong challenge for his number one spot

It is reported that the target scout of Chelsea has already approached Guaita to inquire about a possible move.

This is because it seems that the current number two, Willy Caballero, will probably leave the club when his contract ends at the end of the season.

The Blues, however, will have to deal with the fact that a number of other clubs are also interested in the Palace man.

Getafe, Valencia and other English side of Manchester City would all be for the Spaniard.

The side of Pep Guardiola believes that Claudio Bravo can also be on the road in the summer, so they will look for a backup to Ederson.

Kepa has been confronted with a wave of criticism from Chelsea supporters because he currently has the worst savings rate of a Premier League goalkeeper who has played more than 1,000 minutes.

And the pressure increased on him after he was supposed to beat easily in his 2-2 draw with Arsenal in midweek.

However, in a press conference on Friday, Lampard insisted that he was not looking at the transfer market at this time.

He said: “I’m not looking at it now. I am less affected by external criticism. I am aware of it, not affected by it.

“It is what I want for the team and I think he knows with Kepa that he will be honest that there have been some mistakes that have cost us goals. It is their nature, so that needs to be improved.”

CHELSEA NEWS LIVE: follow for the latest news about the Blues

Chelsea injury boost as Frank Lampard confirms that Tammy Abraham did NOT break the ankle in a collision with billboards