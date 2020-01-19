Chefs and 49ers Hit Miami Super Bowl Tickets

A pair of legendary league franchises will meet for the Lombardi Trophy on February 2 in Miami.

The Chiefs and 49ers won their respective conference championship games on Sunday to earn their spot at the Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City defeated the Titans, 35-24, at Arrowhead Stadium, while the 49ers demolished the Packers, 37-20, at Levi’s Stadium to win their place.

The Super Bowl will be the third for the Chiefs, but the first since 1970. Kansas City played in Super Bowl I in 1967, losing to Vince Lombardi‘s Packers, 35-10. The Chiefs returned to Super Bowl IV, beating the Vikings, 23-7.

The 49ers, meanwhile, will make their seventh appearance in the Super Bowl. The 49ers will try to match the Steelers and Patriots with their sixth victory, having won the Lombardi Trophy in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995. The 49ers also lost the Super Bowl in 2013 to the Ravens.

Kansas City closed Tennessee Derrick Henry, who rushed for 180 or more yards in each of the team’s first two playoff wins, holding it back 69 yards and one touchdown over 19 runs.

Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 35 for 294 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 53 yards and one score, a 27-yard run at the end of the first half that helped Kansas City turn a 17-7 deficit into a lead of 21-17 at halftime.

Kansas City head coach wins Andy Reid in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career and improved his record to 2-5. Reid, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2004, is the most successful coach in the league (207 wins) without winning a championship.

In the NFC game, the 49ers jumped on the Packers for a 27-0 halftime lead, with a 185-yard run in the first half.

They finished with 286 yards Raheem Mostert had a team record of 220 and scored four touchdowns. Mostert’s total yards were the second highest number of NFL playoff games behind Eric Dickerson248 yards in 1985.

