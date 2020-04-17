Chef shows how to make ‘meat’ from CARROTS and claims it tastes exactly like the real one

Whatever you do on a meatless Monday, serve your vegetarian lifestyle or simply try to finish your leftovers – this bacon replacement will make you salivate, and, frankly, be surprised that simple vegetables can taste so much better.

Vegan chef, Tabitha Brown, shows how you can make ‘bacon’ using carrots, and it tastes so delicious that it can make you let go of your beloved bacon forever.

6

Vegan chef Tabitha Brown claims the crispy carrot meat tastes exactly like the real one. Credit: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

The popular chef from North Carolina in the US shares the Tik Tok tutorial which has now amazed more than 12 million views, with many surprised by the clever alternative.

Claiming to taste like the real thing, clever chefs start by peeling carrots along using a potato peeler to make thin slices.

The 41-year-old said, “See how it looks so thin? Uh huh. Now you have a few pieces, but if you want more than this, then do it because it’s your business!”

We already love it.

6

He starts fresh, all carrots Credit: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

While carrots taste good on their own, it is the taste and spices that create flavor and texture like bacon.

Tabitha uses garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, and pepper and adds it to the bowl along with carrot pieces.

In addition to spices, he also added maple syrup and liquid smoke, which will create the flavor of bacon.

Both can be bought at the supermarket, but to save you from trouble, you can also buy them online from Amazon.

6

He uses a potato peeler to make carrotCredit pieces: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

6

Peeler allows the strip to become super thin. Credit: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

While coating the carrots with his newly formed sauce, he said, “This is your concoction for carrots that turn it into bacon.”

Well, we have to say, it seems simple enough so far.

But after letting shaved carrots absorb the taste, now is the time to cook and watch the magic unfold.

Tabitha uses an air fryer for hers, but says you can easily do it in the oven if you don’t have it.

6

He then mixed some spices and created a sauce for carrots. Credit: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

6

Tabitha uses an air dryer, but says you can also use the oven Credit: @ iamtabithabrown / TikTok

After only five minutes of cooking at 195 degrees, your carrots will become crispy, like freshly cooked crispy meat.

In his video, Tabitha even revealed the photo he got, saying: “Let’s check the crisis … Listen very well, yes!”

And we agree – it looks and sounds EXACTLY like crispy meat. We can only imagine the smell and taste too

Tabitha’s video has now got 2.7 million likes and more than 15,000 comments, with people from all over the world amazed at how easy it is to make something so delicious – especially without meat.

AWESOME!

