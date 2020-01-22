Chef and team behind Allium, which was destroyed by fire last year, opens Brassica

After the long-standing and beloved Holland Avenue restaurant Allium was destroyed by a fire in March, the staff had to spread and find work in the dining room of the Ottawa area.

Towards the fall, Arup Jana, chief owner of Allium, worked at the Third, a eatery in Hintonburg. His wife Maggie, who led the front of the house at Allium, went to work at North and Navy and the Manx. Other members of the Allium team ended up at the fine dining restaurants Atelier and Stofa, or across the Ottawa River, at Gatineau brunch hotspot Edgar.

But they were determined to work under the same roof again, ideally when Allium reopens, when that would be.

“We are all really close,” says Jana. “Everyone really said they wanted to get back together.”

Allium, which Jana launched in 2004, is still months away from reopening. But he brings the band back together this month when the ex-Allium members reunite in Jana’s new restaurant, Brassica.

Pork Belly Pancakes Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Chili / Herb Dressing / Chili Syrup / Sunny Egg.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

The project, at 309 Richmond Rd. in Westboro Village, will serve customers next Saturday. At that address was Vittoria in the Village, one of three Vittoria Trattoria eateries in Ottawa, until last Saturday.

Jana says that, at their invitation, he actually cooperated with the owners of the Vittoria Trattoria group. “They will be completely done, we will run it as we want,” says Jana.

The transition from one restaurant to another will only involve a little decoration, while the tables, chairs and layout of the Italian restaurants are preserved. “It’s a bit grim now,” says Jana. “We just want to warm it up a bit.

The Vittoria Trattoria group has one restaurant on Riverside Drive and has to rebuild the ByWard Market location, which itself was forced to close in April by a four-alarm.

Jana says that Brassica, which takes its name from the genus of humble cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and more, offers the kind of menu that Allium, one of Ottawa’s early advocates of small plates, did on Monday evening.

So, Brassica, which seats 64, will serve small plates and a few larger plates to share multiple courses at tables, Jana says. Weekend brunches are also served. “We’ll have to figure out what the clientele is like,” he adds.

Last March, fire Allium decimated in a building that Jana co-owns while in Chicago for a short vacation.

Ottawa firefighters still work in Allium restaurant on Holland Ave. in Ottawa Friday, March 1, 2019.

Tony Caldwell /

Post media

Neighbors called 911 at 2.38 pm on March 1 after hearing a loud bang and firefighters responded minutes later.

The fire was investigated by the Ottawa arson team. Jana then told this newspaper that he was furious about the idea that the fire was intentionally lit.

“It makes no sense,” Jana said then. “People live there. My friend’s daughter lives upstairs next to the restaurant … What if the wind changed?”

Allium “has been my last life for the last 15 years. It’s basically all I do, “said Jana, who is well-known in the close-knit restaurant community of Ottawa and a previous participant in the cooking competitions at the Ottawa Gold Medal.

After the Allium fire, Jana expected to reopen his first restaurant before the end of 2019. The delays were “quite ridiculous” according to him.

Dill and tuna dish in Brassica.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

Steak tartare at Brassica.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

Things go further with Allium, which takes its name from the genus of plants that contain onions and garlic, says Jana. The rebuilding should begin quickly, on the original basis of Allium, he says.

“It would have been ideal to build a new building, but we just didn’t have the capital,” Jana adds. He estimates that Allium can be open in six months.

Regarding Allium’s famous banoffee cake dessert, Jana says it’s available at Brassica. “That is probably the first question we get,” he says.

Crispy Lemon Pancakes Caramel Apple / Vanilla Sauce / Spiced Maple Syrup / Whipped Cream.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

