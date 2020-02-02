Cheetos Super Bowl ad: It stars MC Hammer

Cheetos returns to the Super Bowl ads with a new commercial with MC Hammer and hints about something … cheesy.
What is going on: Cheetos released a teaser on his upcoming Super bowl ad, in which MC Hammer is about to play the piano.
- A second teaser shows MC Hammer doing his shuffle to steal a bag of Cheetos popcorn.
- The advertisements point to the new Cheetos Popcorn.
- A statement from Cheetos: “You will see that no one can tell him that he cannot touch that Cheetos popcorn! In this video Cheetos fans will shuffle through the snack corridors everywhere to get their own bag of Cheetos Popcorn! “
- Flashback: Cheetos revealed earlier this month that the remaining Cheetos dust on your fingers is called Cheetle, which started its advertising campaign for the Super Bowl and the Cheetos Popcorn, according to Deseret News as popcorn sprinkled with Cheetle.
Brandi Ray, senior marketing director for Frito-Lay North America, said: “We have seen Cheetos enthusiasts wear their red and orange sprinkled fingers as a badge of honor, and we are always looking for ways to help them perform their snack game on “The only way to really bring popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy substance that will tempt Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year round.”