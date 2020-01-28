Cheetos has the perfect excuse if you can't touch this - Adweek

Cheetos is the perfect excuse if you just don’t want to get involved – with a little help from MC Hammer.

In the brand’s first Super Bowl spot, owned by Frito-Lay, in eleven years, a man taking his latest product, Cheetos Popcorn, noticed that the red-orange dust that Cheetos had on yours Hands, is known by the brand as “Cheetle”. is the perfect excuse to free yourself from unwanted tasks that affect your hands. His boss decides not to give him a stack of paperwork. he shrugs when asked to load a couch onto a moving truck; he avoids holding a crying baby in his hand and catching an employee in a fall in confidence.

During the 30-second commercial, MC Hammer’s hip-hop classic “U Can’t Touch This” plays in the background, with the rapper himself appearing everywhere in the spot in an imaginative manner. His head appears several times in unexpected places, from a baby’s head to the end of a rolled-up carpet, and he sings his characteristic song all the time. At the end he emerges from a picnic basket, grabs the cheetos popcorn and shuffles away.

The creative for the spot was taken over by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Harold Einstein was the director. A teaser for the spot showed MC Hammer sitting at the piano and found that he “couldn’t touch this” because his hands giggled – and was then hit by musical inspiration.

The spot launches Cheetos’ new campaign, “It’s a Cheetos thing,” which “portrays the lifestyle of a Cheetos lover.” The brand describes the campaign as “the greatest effort so far”.

