Cheer up Montreal, the cheerleaders are back; In the news before 11 February

What we look at in Canada …

Opponents of a natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia say they believe protests across the country are leading to a growing awareness of indigenous rights that will lead to long-term change.

Protesters blocked train traffic in East Vancouver on Monday afternoon in support of the hereditary leaders of Wet’suwet who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The protest came hours after nearly 60 people were arrested for obstructing busy ports in the city and in the nearby Delta.

Protesters gathered at the B.C. legislative steps in Victoria, where traffic was also stuck due to blockages on two bridges Monday night.

Pipeline opponents also gathered at the Office of the Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations in Toronto, the Federal Justice Building in Ottawa, a commuter train in Montreal and outside of an event with the Minister of Natural Resources in St. John’s, N.L.

Jen Wickham, a spokeswoman for one of the five clans that make up the Nat’s Nethet Nation, said she believes non-native Canadians are becoming more aware of the rights of First Nations.

“I think people are starting to realize that we are entitled to our territory,” she said. “They are upset and take to the streets. They occupy offices, they stop traffic and they stop trains. They say loud and clear:” This is not OK. “

The RCMP started last week by enforcing a court order against people who were camping near a pipeline workshop in Houston. Mounties said 14 people were arrested and expected to appear in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

This too …

A second Canadian aircraft has left the quarantined region of Hubei, China, and carries more Canadians who have asked to return from the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, the federal government says.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there was room for about 200 passengers on board the flight from Wuhan.

The plane brings back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated, said Champagne, who travels with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Africa and the Middle East.

There were 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane from a city that has been in quarantine for weeks because the Chinese authorities are trying to stop the virus from spreading, Canadian officials said on Sunday.

The government plans to unite the last batch of evacuees with the 213 Canadians and their families who left Wuhan last week and who are already under a mandatory quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.

But they may not be staying in the same modern accommodations as those who arrived last week, warned the Canadian Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, in a briefing Monday.

What we are looking at in the US …

In the declining hours before the first primary vote starts in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidates took different approaches to the game of expectation, while trying to move on into what might be an extensive nominative fight.

Bernie Sanders showed the same confidence that he had for last week’s caucuses in Iowa, which ended with a divided decision between the Senator of Vermont and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana. “If we win here tomorrow, I think we have a road to victory for the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said in Rindge.

Former vice president Joe Biden, once the national leader, destroyed expectations in the midst of prospects for a second consecutive disappointment before the race moves to more racially diverse states that he believes he can restore his competitive status. “This has just begun,” he told CBS.

The Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren, fell somewhere between those approaches and vowed to make a comeback, but did not predict victory. “Look, I’ve been counted and counted for much of my life,” Warren told reporters. “You will be knocked down. Go back upstairs. “

Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the biggest surprises of the 2020 competition so far, wanted to expand their rides despite uncertainty about what awaits us for two campaigns with overwhelmingly white bases.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

Uganda hurried to respond to the arrival of the largest grasshopper outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned that “we just can’t afford another big shock” for an already fragile region.

An emergency government meeting, hours after the locusts were seen in Uganda on Sunday, decided to deploy military forces to help with pesticides sprayed on the ground, while two airborne airplanes arrive as quickly as possible, a statement said. Spraying from the air is considered the only effective control.

The swarms of billions of locusts have destroyed crops in Kenya, which has not seen an outbreak for about 70 years, as have Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen in a quarter of a century. The insects have used favorable wet conditions after unusually heavy rainfall, and experts say that climate change is expected to bring more of the same.

Keith Cressman, the senior locust forecasting officer of the UN Food and Agriculture organizations, said that Kenya has received “waves and waves of swarms” from the Horn of Africa since the beginning of the year, and “on the weekend they went by the side of Mount Kilimanjaro across the border to Tanzania. “

“They also traveled to northeastern Uganda during the weekend,” he told a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “We expect them to cross the border every day to the southeastern corner of South Sudan,” where a few million people are still starving while the country struggles to get out of a civil war.

A medium-sized swarm of grasshoppers can eat the same amount of food as the entire population of Kenya, Cressman said, and “that swarm in one day can eat the same amount of food as anyone here in the three-state region, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. So don’t take action on time – you can see the consequences. “

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes will have cheerleaders on the pitch this coming Canadian Football League season.

The team has announced that it will reverse an earlier decision to scrap its cheerleading squadron after receiving feedback from fans and asking the Alouettes to reconsider.

The Alouettes announced last week that without a cheerleader team they would continue in 2020 in an effort to save costs.

In a statement Monday, the Alouettes call their team “the best cheerleaders in the country.”

“The fans stretched out, our members spoke, they asked us in a very constructive and respectful way, for the vast majority, to reconsider our position,” says the Alouettes. “They also clearly demonstrated their deep attachment to our cheerleader team and to the Alouettes. That is why we have listened and read all communication. “

Toronto-based business people Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern bought the club from the CFL last month. The CFL led the team since the Wetenhall family sold to the competition last spring.

The eight other CFL clubs all have cheerleaders.

Weird and wild …

CALGARY – A frightening lizard with a name meaning “mower of death” is the first new tyrannosaur species identified in Canada in 50 years.

Tyrannosaurs were large carnivorous dinosaurs that walked on two legs and had short arms, two fingers and huge skulls with dagger-like teeth. Tyrannosaurus rex is the most famous in this group.

Jared Voris investigated skull fragments stored in a drawer at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., As part of his master thesis when he noted traits that were not seen in other tyrannosaurus specimens. The most obvious were prominent vertical ridges along the upper jaw line.

“We would find a function, and then we would find another, and then it would just be a sort of cascade to finally understand that this was something very different from what we had seen before,” says Voris, who is currently working on his PhD in paleontology at the University of Calgary.

Voris thinks the beast could have been about eight meters long with a skull of 80 centimeters.

“It would have been a pretty impressive animal,” he says. “It would certainly have caused some panic.”

The new species is called Thanatotheristes degrootorum, which combines the Greek word for “mower of death” with the name of a southern couple from Alberta, the DeGroots, who have fossil fragments along the banks of the Bow River west of Medicine Hat, Alta has happened., in 2010.

Know your news …

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to Canadian troops on the Ali Al-salem Air Base in Kuwait on Monday. What is the mission called Canadian soldiers in that part of the world?

On this day in 1978 …

A Pacific Western Airlines plane crashed during an attempt to land in Cranbrook, B.C. The crash, in which 43 people were killed, was blamed by a snowplow on the runway.

Entertaiment news …

TORONTO – Oscar-winning film maker Spike Lee receives a lifelong performance award from the Toronto Black Film Festival on Thursday, a few days after an Oscars show in which all four acting awards went to white actors.

In fact, there was only one person of color nominated in an acting category on Sunday’s show – Cynthia Erivo, who played the lead role in Harriet Tubman’s biopic “Harriet”.

In the meantime, no female filmmakers were nominated for the best director.

“It won’t change until there is more diversity among the gatekeepers,” says Lee.

“These are the people with a green light mood. That is when a fundamental change will take place and we get rid of the party or famine. “

Lee said he believes that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “has done an excellent job in attracting more people as voting members.”

But he “knew there was no way in hell people of color” would get the same number of Oscar nominations in the acting categories this year that they did 2017, when Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali and Dev Patel were all in for trophies.

“That didn’t happen,” Lee said, noting that such situations usually occur in cycles.

The Black Film Festival in Toronto starts on February 12 with Van Maximilian Carlson’s “Princess of the Row” and closes on February 16 with “Attless” by Bernard Attal.

Lee has also appeared at the Montreal Black Film Festival.

–

Know your news answer …

Operation Impact. 850 Canadians have been deployed as part of the mission, 250 of which are part of a United Nations mission in Iraq to train national security forces and build up military education institutions with the aim of preventing the return of the Islamic State Group, sometimes referred to as referred to as Daesh.

