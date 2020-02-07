Checkout GLORY 2019 KO of the year and the top 5 moments of the campaign

GLORY Kickboxing starts the 2020 campaign with its 75th card this month. Before that, however, the campaign announced the best knockout of 2019. In addition, GLORY published a video that contains the five best moments in 2o19.

Photo credit: fame / YouTube

Best KO of the year

GLORY recently announced that Ross Levine is responsible for the round of 16 of 2019, which Thomas Diagne put off with a wonderful head kick. Levine made his commercial debut. Isn’t that a bad way to get it right?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KARyQdZN0hA (/ embed)

GLORY also shared the top 5 moments from 2019, which wasn’t surprising, and included the highly anticipated rematch between Badr Hari and Rico Verhoeven. The latter won the fight despite several heavy shots as Hari suffered a leg injury and was unable to continue.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gXfbPQVsl4 (/ embed)

Fame 75

GLORY 75 will open the year 2020 for the doctorate and take place on February 29 in Utrecht, the Netherlands. In the main event, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (163-36-3, 27 KO) will defend his belt against Serhii Adamchuk (40-11, 15 KO).