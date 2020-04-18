Check out this dramatic desert night hunting drama

Screenshot: Truck Off Road Racer (YouTube) Yeah trucks are good!

The new Race Motion video series is a collection of badass clips from desert races. Here you go. But they are intensely cinematic and are big on them, so enjoy the latest installment in this visually impressive series: The Mint 400 at night.

I think this kind of music is usually a breakthrough to something with swords and dragons, but desert racing can still be legendary. Why not.

That old Ford Bodystyle (well, it’s a race car with an old Ford face at least) The screenshot is the coolest look you see in the clip in my humble opinion, but watching the suspension buggies open is still fun.

And not for nothing, the desert at sunset is always nice to see.

We also have a brief look at these spider-eye LED wrinkles in action:

Screenshot: Off Road Racer (YouTube)

How much is too much? We have to do another post investigating this moment. For now, I hope you got a little to like this energy for this sizzle coil.

However, this is the second of two Race Motion videos. The first was full of exciting day shots, from the 2020 Mint 400 as well.

The Mint 400, of course, is the largest annual off-road race that drops out of Las Vegas every year. It was one of the last major desert racing events on the calendar for 2020, and it could end up being the last for the time of year if we continue to be forced indoors.

People are usually described with quotes from Hunter S. Thompson, since the race that serves as the backdrop for Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas is a great cultural point for people. But regardless of your interest in it, it is a very competitive event on a very hard and rocky course. Competitors range from Trophy Truck full to brave soul bouncing on Thursday near the VW Skills.

