Check out this crazy live action adaptation from Senua

During the 2019 Game Awards, we received the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. With the first title guiding Senua through a journey hoping to bring her beloved’s life back, the sequel seems to keep the dark and mysterious tone. We don’t have much to do at the moment as there is only one trailer that both announces the title and shows the performance of the Xbox Series X.

However, this one trailer still thinks people are the sequel to the video game. It’s not hard to understand why there is so much hype about this one trailer. We see a dark, dark world with hard music and an atmosphere that really feels like something scary is approaching.

While we don’t have the full details of what this sequel will include, we know that the development team is still relatively early in the game, so we’ll have to wait a while for the game to finally come out on the market. With this in mind, we know that the title will be available along with the PC platform on the upcoming Xbox Series X.

What you should check while we wait for more information to get the title out is a live action adaptation of the trailer from a YouTube channel called Sonjas Adventures. You can watch this trailer above and the trailer with the original announcement below.

