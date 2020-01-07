Check out this Alexa-powered wall that Coca-Cola Energy delivers

Loading...

Just a few days after the beginning of 2020, we were given a beautifully cursed object from the American company: the Amazon-operated Coca-Cola Energy Drink wall.

Coca-Cola has launched a new energy drink with the appropriate name Coca-Cola Energy. In order to share it with the world, Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, commissioned a cheeky display and sample station at CES in Las Vegas.

The old guard of the American company – Coca-Cola – and the new one – Amazon – work together to give visitors energy while absorbing “Consumer” – “Technology” in the grotesque consumer capital – Las Freaking Vegas currently.

In the middle of the elaborate exhibitions of the CES, visitors to the coke wall will find a path lined with whirls that leads to an obelisk. There you stand in front of a swath of red and black and prepare for an energy boost under the lights of the congress center.

When you’re ready, politely ask Alexa to “give me a Coca-Cola energy”. Suddenly the “O” in the word “order” becomes a round door that opens and – voila! – a drink appears.

Alexa also replies to “give me a coke” or other variations of the sentence. If you ask for a new one right after your first energy drink, Alexa declines and says “easy tiger”. First Alexa tells us the weather, then Amazon employees can listen to our Alexa recordings and see where we live, and now the digital assistant limits how much free cola we can drink? My goodness!

The energy drink tastes surprisingly like cola. I am a diet soda enthusiast (at 3pm it is the nectar). But apparently it’s overloaded with a lot of other things that Coke Exec Jaideep Kibe says they also contain “vitamins”.

“It’s an energy drink with the extra boost you need,” Kibe said to Mashable. “But yes, with the familiar, accessible, delicious taste of a Coca Cola.”

Alexa is a frequent addition to numerous brand offerings at CES this year, including a new Lamborghini. If you give your product a voice assistant boost, you can easily make it “interactive”, the holy grail of trade fair technology.

Baby came back

PICTURED: BRENDA STOLYAR / MASHABLE

I asked Kibe why Coke had teamed up with Alexa, and his answer was basically to make the experience fun, except that he used the word “magic”.

“When you think of this unique moment, from a cultural as well as a technological point of view, and this partnership with Alexa and the fact that we can only create a little bit of magic to try Coke Energy, it became the perfect fit,” said Kibe ,

The new nectar.

PICTURED: BRENDA STOLYAR / MASHABLE

I dont know. Maybe it’s just my nervous brain that speaks, but it’s something beautiful in an object that is so indisputably corporate that it can be digitally and physically devoured so that you can only soak it.

Or drink it in this case.

Coca-Cola Energy hits the shelves on January 20. There are four varieties: Coca-Cola Energy, Coca-Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry and Coca-Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.

Coke is thirsty for your money, Amazon is thirsty for your money and we are all so tired that we accept the energy boost we can get.