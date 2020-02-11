Even an 11 ton search and rescue helicopter sometimes needs a bath. So this reporter was delighted to see a picture of the popular Air Force amn / nco / snco Facebook group of several helicopters covered in the apparent foam produced by a hangar-sized bubble bath last week.

But unfortunately the chopped off boys didn’t enjoy a bubble bath.

What really happened, an Air Force official told Task & Purpose, was that a Thursday night thunderstorm over Moody Air Force Base triggered a high-expansion foam system that choked the helicopters like freshly fallen snow.

If the Air Force bases had foam parties on Thursday, would they look like this? (Facebook / Luftwaffe amn / nco / snco)

“Five HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters were in the building at the time of activation,” the Moody-based 23rd fighter wing’s public affairs bureau said in a statement released on Friday. “There was no staff present. Moody AFB fire, civil engineering and maintenance professionals responded immediately.”

As every student knows, tidying up after a foam party on Thursday is a big challenge, and frothing Moody AFB was no exception. According to Moody, the 23rd maintenance group worked with engineers at the Robins Air Force Base logistics center to get rid of everything.

The plane is undamaged and the foam itself contains no dangerous chemicals or compounds. That sounds like a good feature because cleaning a Pave Hawk is a lot of work. In fact, washing a single helicopter can take four to six hours.

“The High Expansion Foam System was developed to release foam into an aircraft hangar in the event of a fire,” the statement said.

The Moody Foam incident recalls how the Netherlands welcomed the arrival of their first F-35A fighter in November. The local fire brigade should greet the joint strike fighter with water cannons, but is said to have reacted to an actual emergency on that day and forgot to switch back to water from the extinguishing foam.

Still no harm no foul. Ultimately, the Moody incident is good news: the 347th Rescue Group’s helicopter rescue system is up and running. That sounds like a festive bubble bath.

