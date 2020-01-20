There is a great old bookstore in town, but it opened very irregularly. I think hours of operation are determined by the numeric day of the year divided by the square root of broccoli or something. I only know that every time I pass it, it is closed, except for the other day when I saw that they were actually open. I turned a handbrake into a bike rack and went inside.

I wasn’t disappointed with what I found out in the six minutes they stayed open: a recent copy of an extremely hard-to-find car enthusiast magazine, IN: Sufferable, the final donkey journal that is just kind of focused car, forever. It is as fantastic as you expect.

I also found an edition of the out-of-print novel “What I Got, I Know” from 2004, which to my knowledge is the only erotic fiction ever published that deals exclusively with the sale and purchase of cars on Craigslist.

Good stuff. I can’t wait to go back when they’re open again. I think that’s 50 minutes a day and two hours after midnight for any non-Thursday or Sunday from now until mid-Christmas when I understand the sign on the door correctly.

(By the way, I just received an email from someone asking about the book, so I should emphasize that it’s satire. I faked the pictures of the book and magazine. For fun.)