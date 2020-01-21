Check out the wrong 2016 election card that Donald Trump is leaving on his desk for emotional support

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjVds2rDe60 [/ embed]

Given that he will be the star of the third – third! – Senate lawsuit process in American history, you’d think Trump was feeling pretty special right now.

Instead, “he shuffled around his chintzy resort in Palm Beach and accused club members of how unfair it is that he is facing impeachment,” as Seth Meyers puts it. He is apparently so upset and confused that he needs an emotional support card to calm his ego.

Late Night’s presenter took Trump’s reports and photos with a completely independent color-coded map of the 2016 election results during a meeting of the Oval Office promoting school prayer. As the Washington Post noted, the same map was on the Internet in 2017 and its numbers are completely wrong. In several counties, Hillary Clinton was colored red instead of blue.

Meyers showed footage of the meeting, in which Trump looked at the red-dominated card while one of the guests spoke. “Basically, they gave him this card, like parents giving their kids a maze and crayons in a restaurant,” said Meyers.

“[T] The card just sat there on the desk, without mention, for the entire event! Trump never talked about it – it was just there to entertain him and make him feel better. You could also just have it printed on a blanket so he could wear it in Linus style. “