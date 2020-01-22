Check out the preview gameplay from DOOM Eternal

YouTubers, game critics and everyone in between did it with Bethesda’s up-and-coming shooter title – DOOM Eternal!

Yes, the long-awaited sequel shooter from 2016 is fast approaching its release date, and it brings new information about the game and some Gampel shots. As I mentioned earlier, critics and YouTubers had some time to play the game, and the preview footage shows that the game looks fantastic.

The game looks even smoother than the 2016 DOOM title, and the ambitious developers of iD Software know what they have planned for the game!

Check out some of the game content for Doom Eternal provided to us by YouTube and check it out below:

In related news, Doom Eternal is making a slight change with the addition of a hub world.

This hub world is in space, which hovers above the earth, and there are several closed doors. There are special weapons and armor behind the doors. To open these doors, however, you will need to purchase certain items during your battles on Earth. While it may appear that you can see what’s behind each door, you’ll probably want to test the upgrades and skills before getting back into the fight. Here you will find all the details about the new changes in the hub world in DOOM Eternal!

Doom Eternal will be released on March 20, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms. It’s worth noting that Nintendo Switch owners won’t be left out, even though the game port will be released later in the year. Are you looking forward to the upcoming shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

