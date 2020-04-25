Check out the New Themed Monopoly Games GHOSTBUSTERS and GODZILLA – GeekTyrant

Want to play some new themed monopoly games while locked? Well, Hasbro has revealed something new Ghostbustersthemed game together with Godzillaa themed game that may interest you!

Monopoly: Ghostbusters Edition:

In the latest board game pop culture expansion, fans can imagine traveling through New York City to win Ghosbusting contracts with a game board and artwork based on the classic 1984 staring original Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Rick Moranis. It hit shelves this weekend for $ 29.99.

Highlights of the new game include:

Roaming Gal Cards, and ECTO-1 and Supernatural Entity spaces on the game board

Landing on a Supernatural Entity space players come together to battle Slimer, Stay Puft, Ghost Library, or Vinz Clortho to save the city!

Do you have a set of colors? Start adding Ghost Traps, then upgrade and eventually purchase Detention Units

The last player wins in cash when all other players are bankrupt!

The game Monopoly: Ghostbusters Edition comes with 6 signs; Ghostbusters fans can play as iconic gadgets and accessories featured in the original Ghostbusters movie, including PKE Meter, Proton Pack, Ecto Goggles, Radio, Dana Barrett’s Cello and Janine Melnitz’s Glasses

