In the final chapter of the somewhat controversial story of how Lana Rusev cheated on Bobby Lashley with what led to her on-screen divorce, Lana and Lashley's wedding was scheduled for tonight. It was only two weeks ago that they got engaged when Lana took out a ring and asked Bobby to ask them. Bobby said that she is the only person who can tell him what to do and suggested. Then, in the pre-recorded episode of last week, they announced that tonight was the big night.

Of course it would never go smoothly. When Raw's main event segment began, the officer first introduced Bobby, who came out alone and took his place at the altar in the ring. Then Lana went down the ramp while playing cello music and Bobby helped her into the ring.

The officer made a speech about the sanctity of the marriage, but when he mentioned children, Lana freaked out and said this was not in the script and she didn't want children. The officer continued, but Lana was annoyed by the crowd that Rusev's name had sung. She shouted repeatedly that the crowd should shut up. She recited her vows, but it was only about how she is the greatest woman who has ever lived. She said she was going to sleep with Bobby and jumped on him, but he insisted on taking his own vows. Then Lana would not stop talking about how proud she is of him and how she wrote his vows. His vows were also about how great she was, and she was still interrupting to yell at the crowd.

When the officer asked if anyone had any objections to the union, he was interrupted by a man who claimed to be Lana's first husband. He said they married when she was 18, but she left him for Rusev. He warned Bobby that she would leave him too, but Bobby reacted to him with a bomb attack. When the wedding started again, they were interrupted by a woman who claimed to be Bobby Lashley's first wife. Lana threw her off the apron and the officer tried again.

Then the wedding was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who gave a tearful speech in which she revealed that she is in love with Lana and claimed that Lana loved her too. Lana cried too, but then attacked Liv and they fought. The referees had to pull them apart and pull Liv away.

Just when it finally looked like Lana and Bobby were pronounced man and woman, Rusev came out of the cake to attack Lashley. As they fought, Liv reappeared and tossed Lana into the cake. Everyone was fighting, Rusev and Liv had the upper hand when Raw went up in the air.