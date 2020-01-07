Loading...

Orion Pictures has shared a new photo of their upcoming comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves play the dynamic duo Bill S. Logan and Theodore Preston Esquire again when they restart, investigating their lives as middle-aged men. Check out the picture below:

The new picture shows Bill and Ted alongside their daughters Billie S. Logan (Bridgette Lundy-Paine) and Thea Preston Esquire (Samara Weaving). That’s right – Bill and Ted named their daughters one after the other because that’s what time travelers do best. It turns out that her daughters are as musical as their fathers, with an impressive-looking vinyl collection.

The third episode in the Bill & Ted universe is Dean Parisot from Galaxy Quest. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli are executive producers on the project. In the film’s official press release, it says: “In the time-traveling exploits of William” Bill “S. Preston Esq. At stake more than ever. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. But in order to fulfill their rock’n’roll fate, best middle-aged friends embark on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be supported by their daughters, a new group of historical figures and some music legends to search for the song that will fix their world and bring harmony in the universe. “

Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit theaters on August 21, 2020.

Gallery – The best comedy posters in history: