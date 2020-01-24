Check out the fastest cars in Top Gear Season 27

As the 28th season of Top Gear nears the screens, a great compilation video has been shared on YouTube showing some of the fastest cars featured in season 27 of the show.

The first car presented is the Tesla Model 3 Performance, one of the most exciting performance sedans in recent memory and one with which we had the pleasure of spending time last year. Chris Harris put it to the test alongside some of the offerings established in this segment such as the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

The second feature perhaps comes from our favorite segment of season 27 and features the Lotus 79, the first Formula 1 car to take full advantage of the aerodynamics of ground effects. Watching Harris drive this iconic F1 car around a circuit is truly a sight to behold.

See also: Discover the cars of the next season from Top Gear

This compilation video also includes a head-to-head test with the Ferrari 488 Pista and the McLaren 600LT before watching Harris drive the Dallara Stradale. This track-based weapon comes from one of the most prolific racing car manufacturers and proves that if you make a car as light as possible, equip it with a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine and attach a multitude of parts to generate huge amounts of downforce, you can create one of the best drive machines currently on the market.

To finish the video, Top Gear tests the new Toyota Supra where Harris exploited the performance of the sports car with Paddy McGuinness in the passenger seat. The opinion of the seasoned reporter on the car is somewhat controversial, to say the least.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVbSXeAz9iA [/ integrated]