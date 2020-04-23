Check out the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Trailer

Disney + brings viewers behind the scenes The Mandalorian to reveal how the magic comes together. Hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian gives fans an “unusual look” on the making of the critically acclaimed series. Each episode features the cast and crew coming together for intimate roundtable discussions with never-before-seen images and on-set interviews. Viewers will deeply see how the star-packed cast brought to life our favorite characters, the complicated filmmaking process, the pioneering technology of the series, and all the creative influences and connections to the Star Wars universe that makes The Mandalorian so special. And of course, we will learn more about the main character of the series – Baby Yoda!

The official trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian not only highlights the hard work that went into making the phenomenon that is the first season of the series, but it also shows how passionate the people in front of and behind the camera are about the series. And it’s no surprise that the first episode of the documentary series will premiere on the day that fans celebrate all things Star Wars, Monday, May 4, with new episodes arriving every Friday at Disney +. Watch the trailer ahead and cross your fingers that the series will contain some hints The Mandalorian season two!