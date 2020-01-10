Loading...

Stephen Colbert started the late show on Thursday evening and was “annoyed” by Donald Trump’s growing reasons to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Recent disgust has been great disgust for the two parties when the White House informed its intelligence agencies to justify the strike against Soleimani, the Democrats and at least two Republican senators for lack of information, patronizing the legislature and frankly discouraging debate Military actions condemned. Utah’s GOP senator Mike Lee called it “offensive” and “degrading” for both senators and the constitution in a press release that went viral on Wednesday.

“Damn right, Mike. You could be a Republican [but] senator, I’m going to ruin your political career now by agreeing with you,” Colbert said dryly to cheer. “It not only offends Congress, but also the American people.”

Colbert pointed out the similarities to weak reasons for the war in Iraq in 2003, but joked that “George W. Bush had so much respect for us at the time that he was trying to lie”.

“I say, before we authorize the President to attack another country in the Middle East, we have to call for better lies!” said Colbert, channeling an almost vaudeville energy. “We deserve better lies!”

“Blind and deceive us! Sell it with a little hiss! Scare the shit out of us! But just try it!”

