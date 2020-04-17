Check out Disney’s Family Singalong performances

When ABC decides to put on a musical event, they all go out! On Thursday, April 16, the network premiered on a magical hour-long special titled The Disney Family Singalong, who sing some celebrities with big names who sang iconic Disney sounds. Stars such as Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Amber Riley, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, and Luke Evans gave stellar performances of everyone’s favorite tunes from movies like Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The little Sea Arm, Beferzen, and more. And because it was a sing-along, fans could belt out the uber-talented celebrities.

The special also featured some surprises, such as Beyoncé’s soulful rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star”, and the powerful mash-up of the broadcasts High school musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies an exciting performance of “We’re all in this together.” But don’t worry if you miss the show live, or just want to watch the shows again: we’ve delivered them for you! Don’t be afraid to play it all day on a loop, because we certainly don’t judge you.