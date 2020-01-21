Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor I didn’t take the trash talk so seriously when they went to fight at UFC 246 tomorrow. But if you thought that would mean that the two of them would not be brought up to speed with today’s ceremonial considerations, you were wrong.

McGregor & “Cowboy” have an intense faceoff

As you can see in the video below, McGregor and Cerrone had a pretty intense yet respectful duel on the ceremonial considerations. It’s a massive fight for both men, so the stardown shouldn’t come as a surprise in this regard.

UFC 246 weighing results

Both McGregor and Cerrone raised £ 170 for tomorrow’s fight, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here you can call up the complete weighing results for the card.

We hope that tomorrow’s headliner lives up to the hype. On paper, it has the potential to be something pretty memorable.