Until late Saturday afternoon, the chances of Bruce Springsteen showing up at Asbury Park’s Light of Day annual charity concert looked pretty slim. He was a regular (unannounced) guest on the show – which raises funds to fight Parkinson’s disease – most of the time since its inception in 2000 until 2015, but he has missed the last four consecutive shows. This year, he was booked to host an equestrian event in Wellington, Florida, 24 hours before the start of the Light of Day festivities. To make matters worse, a winter storm just hit the east coast throughout Saturday, which made air travel a somewhat risky proposition.

But reports that Springsteen somehow went to the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park to join programming that included Dramarama, Jesse Malin, The Weeklings, James Maddock, Joe D’Urso, Willie Nile and Joe Grushecky started circulating on Twitter and various fan forums just before 5 p.m. Even fans inside the building who were not connected to Springsteen Internet saw his longtime guitar technician, Kevin Buell, perched near the side of the stage during 7:50 p.m. to Jesse Malin. together. There was also a second microphone stand installed near Malin for reasons that were clearly stated when he announced the arrival of a special guest.

“We’re going to get a guy out,” he said right after playing “She Don’t Love Me Now” from his 2015 New York Before the War LP. “I don’t know, a local guy …” He continued talking for a few seconds, but his words were completely muffled by thunderous cries of ecstasy. Can anything move a crowd like Bruce Springsteen at a show in Asbury Park?

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-FNvVGPgYs / / incorporated

Wearing a tight hat over his eyes and a scarf wrapped around his neck, he did a duet with Malin on his 2007 ballad “Broken Radio” (he also appears on the original recording) and joined the guitar for his 2017 song “Meet Me at the End of the World” before the curtain falls so the crew can prepare for the next act. Matt Jaffe, a 24-year-old songwriter from San Francisco , had the unenviable task of playing some acoustic songs during the changeover, but a large part of the crowd frantically texted their friends “IT IS HERE!” and posted blurry photos of Springsteen on their social media accounts.

And that may be one of the reasons why Springsteen has been ignoring the event for the past few years, at least the ones where it didn’t have a show booked elsewhere that night. It is very difficult for a Jersey audience to focus on something else when they know that Springsteen is in the house. The other performers are somewhat neglected in the bursting mania.

It’s a shame because the non-Springsteen parts of the show were largely fantastic. Dramarama delivered a 20-minute set of New Wave classics that culminated in their 1989 classic “Everything, Anything (I’ll give you)”, which is truly one of the forgotten big hits of the 80s The Weeklings, a Beatles-inspired power pop group, performed on a psychedelic cover of “I Am The Walrus”. British singer-songwriter James Maddock played a tender original ensemble highlighted by “Beautiful Now” from 2011. And Joe D’Urso, a man so dedicated to the cause of daylight that he played the 20 events and serves as treasurer for the organization, had the whole crowd standing for his hymn inspired by Springsteen “Noisy Guitars”.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5UbBacu6Ho (/ integrated)

The Springsteen guitar technician crowded the stage as the technicians prepared for Willie Nile’s set, and the extra mic stand made it clear what was going to happen. But even before the not-so-surprising guest joined him, Nile had everyone singing happily at “House of a Thousand Guitars”. But Springsteen came out for “One Guitar” and the place became ballistic.

Light of Day is good for throwing curved balls, so the next step was Law & Order actress Jill Hennessy. She performed an acoustic interpretation of “No Surrender” (who knew she was a singer?) While the team set the stage for Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers. They’ve performed with Springsteen countless times over the years, but the only time since 2015 has been a quick, impromptu rendition of “Light of Day” when the Springsteen exhibit launched in Freehold, New Jersey: His Home Town in September 2019.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChZ_ZUYqJRE (/ integrated)

As always, their set alternated Grushecky tunes like “Talking to the King”, “Pumping Iron” and “Never Enough Time” and Springsteen classics like “The Promised Land”, “Atlantic City” and “Darkness on the Edge of Town “. “It was incredibly fun and energetic by most mortal standards, but not quite the frenzied adrenaline rush of years gone by.” Springsteen kept his hat down so hard that his eyes were largely obscured and he was sometimes unusually tight, although “Pink Cadillac” (with photographer Danny Clinch on the harmonica) was red and “Savin ‘Up” ( a tune he wrote for Clarence Clemons and rarely himself) was glorious.

According to tradition, everyone met on the stage at night for a sloppy and lively “daylight”. Among them, Bob Benjamin, the former manager of Grushecky who was diagnosed with Parkinson in 1998 and the inspiration for the whole event. He now uses a wheelchair, but seemed in a good mood. “Bob started 20 years ago,” said Springsteen. “Man, it’s hard to believe. It was an incredible experience … let’s do one more song.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbMrgmnjifE (/ integrated)

It could only be “Thunder Road”. It was a soft version with Bruce on acoustic guitar joined by Grushecky’s keyboardist. Everyone in the theater sang, even the ushers. It was the perfect New Jersey moment.

The night pushed Light of Day to $ 6 million, a truly incredible accomplishment for something that started as a little birthday party to cheer up Bob Benjamin 20 years ago. And if Springsteen does not appear next year, or never return from elsewhere, it will continue long into the future.