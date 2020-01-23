Cheap family film at Notre Dame High School after 25 years at home

The Ottawa Family Cinema has shown cheap family-friendly movies at Notre Dame High School for 26 years, complete with popcorn. source: Ottawa Family Cinema

The non-profit group that has been showing cheap family films at Notre Dame High School for 26 years says that the future is doubtful because the school board wants space back.

The Catholic School Board of Ottawa has told the Ottawa Family Cinema that it will not be able to rent the room next year.

The organization has been showing weekend films in various community centers and schools for 43 years and moved to Notre Dame on Broadview Avenue in 1994.

They show films on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons from September to May. Volunteers mann the cash register, decorate the hall with movie posters and sell popcorn and drinks. Tickets range from $ 4 to $ 8.

About a third of the tickets are given for free to low-income families, said co-founder Jim McNeill. “We believe that all residents of this community should be able to get out, enjoy a movie, and be with other people.”

The organization has also raised over $ 2.1 million over the years for dozens of charities, including the foundation of the school board, he said.

In a letter, Chief Inspector Geoff Edwards said that the board is planning to relocate an international language program to Notre Dame next year and will need the space. The spaces that the cinema uses for storage are also “required for school and school management,” according to the letter.

“We have no other bookings that require permanent arrangements to accommodate equipment or that require continuous and guaranteed access,” the letter said, saying that the board could be confronted with “possible financial liability if the room is not accessible.”

In an answer, McNeill said that the cinema is flexible and he is confident that a schedule can be drawn up that would not disturb language teaching. The cinema uses two small rooms to house the cash register and the popcorn machine, McNeill said. “This space is not required by (the Ottawa Catholic School Board) or the school since Notre Dame opened 25 years ago when enrollment was much higher at the school,” he wrote in reply.

The school board is also concerned about the rigging used for the projector, McNeill said.

The school board says it wants to use the auditorium at Notre Dame High School for other purposes at the weekend.

McNeill said it would be difficult and expensive for the cinema to settle somewhere else.

In another letter, Chief Inspector Edwards said that the school board has only three auditoria, and binding to the family cinema prevents other school or community groups from using the room. At other schools, students or art exhibitions often play on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the set in place, he said.

The letter also said the films “impose exceptional cleaning needs because of popcorn problems and spillage of beverages.”

The films have become a weekend institution and attract families from the neighborhood and beyond.

“The Ottawa Family Cinema is an absolutely beautiful place and has been a community event for 40 years,” said Jen Smith, who commented on the Facebook page of the cinema. “We grew up going there, just like our children. It is an affordable, welcoming environment full of smiles, laughter and dedicated staff who are all volunteers. “

Tracy-Clint Chapman: “You get something very special from the community where community events of this genre and price range are so good !!!”

A petition on change.org that urged the school board to extend the lease for Ottawa Family Cinema had 500 signatures at the end of Thursday.

“This cinema is the only one like this in Canada,” said the petition. “Let’s keep this unique community attraction.”

jmiller@postmedia.com

