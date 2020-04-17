Chase Who is the new Chaser Darragh Ennis?

ITV’s The Chase has hired former contestant Darragh Ennis to join his trivial royalty team, making him the first new Chaser since 2015.

An Irish researcher told his Twitter followers that he is “very happy to be the 6th chaser”. “I’ve been working hard on this for a while and I can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well, the ones I win anyway. “

Here’s everything we know about Darragh Ennis so far – the new Chaser …

I’m very excited to be the #TheChase 6th tracker. I’ve been working hard for this for a while and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well, I still win.

– Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) 16 April 2020

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Twitter: @bones_giles



Darragh Ennis, from Ireland, is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Oxford University, where he mainly studies insect brains. Prior to joining Ilann David’s laboratory in 2013, he worked at Concordia University in Montreal.

The researcher’s Twitter biography, which now boasts of its new Chaser status, says, “I do science and I do quizzes from time to time.” According to his LinkedIn page, Darragh can speak both German and Irish.

Darragh is the first addition to Chaser’s team since Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan joined the show in 2015.

Where have I seen him before?

Darragh competed in The Chase in March 2017, where he successfully performed for Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

The researcher managed to win £ 9,000 for his team during the fundraising round only if other competitors reduced the amount by accepting Chaser’s lower bids.

Viewers raced behind a smart contestant after his teammates shot him, posting a hashtag on ‘#JusticeForDarragh’ on Twitter.

Paul Sinha called Darragh “the best player” he’s come across in the news tweets at the show, adding: “Welcome to a clubmate!”

The night before the producers told us, Anne and Mark sat down to dinner and wondered, “Could this be a former contestant.” I said, “If that’s the case, then the best player I’ve come across was an Irish man who looked a bit like Micky Flanagan.” Welcome to a clubmate. https://t.co/6lpTu9DaOW

– Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) 16 April 2020

Who are the other Chasers?

Darragh joins The Chase’s existing leaderboard, which includes Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

After congratulating the new Chaser, Paul Sinha added that no other Chasers would leave: “I’m rude to health and I kicked the crap out of the quiz.”

Mark Labbett said earlier in January that he had been admitted to join the new Chaser show because the new arrival meant less work for him.

What about Darraghi Chaser’s nickname?

We’re not sure what Darraghi Chaser’s nickname will be, but he has to compete with Beast, Dark Destroyer, The Governess, The Vixen and Sinnerman, for example.

The suggestion made to one viewer, “Ennis Menace”, was liked by other fans on Twitter – maybe the new Chaser should take that into account!

Chase will be broadcast on ITV on weekdays at 5 p.m.