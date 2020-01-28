Chase Rice's Quotes About The Bachelor and Victoria Fuller

The Victoria F. drama from this week’s episode of The Bachelor has taken another turn. It was dramatic enough when Victoria F. and Peter’s were one-on-one at a concert by her ex, country singer Chase Rice, but now Rice speaks out and he’s not happy with how he got caught up in the drama.

Rice did an interview with Seattle based Fitz in the morning radio show on January 24, and he made it very clear that he was just as blinded by the “accidental” date arrangement as Victoria and Peter apparently were.

“I told my manager and my publicist that they were looking for:” Don’t worry about that. They won’t do that to you, that’s a strange coincidence, but they don’t go – there’s no way they do you. They have never brought anyone else like this, surprised the guest in the show … “So the fact that they did that to me is exaggerated, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it,” he said. “But in the end it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers, or they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I let everyone figure out what they think.”

Like most musical guests on The Bachelor, Apparently Rice just went to the show to promote his music, not to repeat personal drama. “I was really pissed off. I just went there to promote ‘Lonely If You Are’ and ‘Eyes on You’,” he said, “and I didn’t want anything – if there is anything I ever wanted, then it’s nothing to do with the drama of that show. “

For clarity’s sake, he said, he had no bad will towards Victoria, but he certainly did not categorize their relationship as “dating,” as she did when she called him her “ex-boyfriend” and claimed that he did not ask her for the show. to do. “We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool girl, from what I know about her,” he commented. “I have no problem with her. I have no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going to the show … It’s easy to tell the same story a number of times if it’s the truth, “he said.

This is not the first time Rice has indicated that he was not satisfied with his appearance The Bachelor went. When it became known that he would be a musical guest, he said People that he was ultimately more involved than he wanted in the storyline of the show. “My thing was that I wanted to go there for the music. I wanted to go on there and play some songs … Then there was an extracurricular activity that I didn’t expect,” he teased cryptically. “I was involved, and I was more involved than I wanted to be involved.”

And finally: would he ever consider continuing The Bachelor themselves? “No shot in hell. I’d do it for a billion dollars!” He joked about it with the radio presenters, but it is pretty clear that after this whole fiasco he is 100 percent above the Bachelor Nation drama – so no, no Bachelor Chase on the horizon.