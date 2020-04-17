Chase fans were stunned by Mark the ‘The Beast’ Labbett which was frightening as he recovered from the ‘disgust’ quiz for a quick victory – The Scottish Sun

THE Chase’s Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett was called “frightening” by viewers last night as he chased victory after describing his own appearance as “shocking”.

Pro quizzer releases 16 correct answers on the bounce to catch the team in less than 40 seconds.

4

The Chase’s Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett was called ‘frightening’ by viewers last night as he chased victory. Credit: ITV

His success despite an earlier honest assessment in the show after a series of errors that saw him said: “I have what is known in trading as a surprise.”

Some fans expect him to turn things around, with one post on Twitter: “… this is likely to turn into a kind of event where The Beast has a surprise all the way to Final Chase, then suddenly reaches twenty bounces … #Chase.”

Another shared: “18 and I think, even with The Beast @ MarkLabbett said that he had a surprising start. #TheChase.”

Dramatic changes in his wealth surprised many people, who did not believe what they had witnessed.

… this seems to be turning into a kind of event where The Beast has a shock to the Final Chase, then suddenly reaches twenty bounces … #TheChase

– VoiceOfTheMysterons (@Mysteron_Voice) April 16, 2020

4

“The terrifying performance of the beast, 16 on the bounce and was captured with 37 seconds of #TheChase reserve,” one stated.

While others say: “The animal is burning there like FireFireFire # thechase.”

Meanwhile the ITV event has hired former contestant Darragh Ennis to become the sixth quizzer after he impressed the bosses during his performance.

Irish fan favorites compete at the event in March 2017, banking £ 9,000 for his team.

4

The ITV event has hired former contestant Darragh Ennis to become Credit’s sixth quizzer: ITV

However, his team-mates received a low bid, reducing the group’s funding to just £ 2,700, directing viewers to start the GoFundMe petition in an effort to collect Darragh the money he earned.

The hashtag #JusticeGorDarragh also became a trend in the honor of postdoctoral researchers at the time, and it seemed that justice could finally be served.

An insider explained: “Darragh has got what it takes to become a Chaser, he has been tested and passed with flying colors.”

The source added to The Mirror: “They don’t bring new members on The Chase regularly so this is a big problem for the show and Darragh. Viewers will be very interested to see how he performs.”

4

He is the first new Chaser to join the show in five years

They also confirmed that no other hunter would leave the team to make way for Darragh.

He is the first new quizzer to join the line-up in five years, with Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan making his debut in 2015.

Other hunters are Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Louis Theroux is like raping Bradley Walsh who was silent in The Chase

CITY LIFE

Irvine Welsh gave the name Martin Compston ‘wee f *** y’ after he finished Edinburgh

VIRAL HIT

Sam Smith said they “definitely” have a coronavirus – though it hasn’t been tested

‘SICKENING’

This morning called the police as a telephone victim of domestic abuse and asked for help

‘we love you so much’

It was Victoria Beckham’s 46th birthday when David sent a funny tribute

SNAP IS AMAZING

Laura Anderson shows the sideboob as he hissed in the locking ‘birthday shirt’

PAD POSH PRICE

In the new house 10 minutes Katie Price from ex Peter Andre

In November, host Bradley Walsh teased Darragh’s arrival, telling Radio Times: “We make more shows all the time, so we have to recruit more people all the time.

“So as a consequence, we have tried our antennae to find someone else who will be suitable, and all will be revealed next year.”

He added: “It could be more than one, who knows. But that is the right reshuffle.”

Chase airs on weekdays at 5 pm at ITV