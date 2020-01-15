Charlottesville has banned these far-right activists, but they bring their weapons to Richmond

Prominent far-right activists and groups banned from assembling with weapons in Charlottesville, Virginia after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 returned to the state for a pro-gun rally in Richmond, where tensions are high.

The protest was sparked by a series of gun control bills supported by Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam and to be passed by the legislature of the majority Democratic state. The laws would, among other things, require mandatory background checks on purchasers of firearms and establish a monthly cap on purchases of firearms.

In response, dozens of Virginia jurisdictions have declared themselves “second amendment sanctuaries” and have refused to enforce future gun laws. Internet hoaxes have escalated over the Northam plan, falsely claiming that the governor is on the verge of shutting down the power grid or even teaming up with the United Nations to disarm the Virginians.

The setback is expected to peak on Monday in the state capital, where the Virginia Citizens Defense League, an anti-gun control group, organized a “lobby day” for armed militants.

The VCDL tried to calm some tensions, urging participants not to bring long guns as a “distraction”. Legislators on Friday banned firearms from the Capitol building before lobby day, which is also expected to attract gun control activists. . It is unclear to what extent gun rights advocates will be able to transport their weapons to the Capitol; The Virginia government is also considering potential changes to the rules for outdoor gun ownership in the Capitol area, according to the Washington Post.

The event also attracted militias from across the country, and many Internet discussions that could launch “boogaloo” – far-right slang for a violent American revolution or civil war on Monday. It also attracted at least four people and organizations who were in Charlottesville on the day of the “Let’s Unite the Right” rally when white supremacist James Alex Fields killed counter-protester Heather Heyer with his car.

Right-wing Internet personality Tammy Lee, for example, has described herself as a Charlottesville rally organizer and is currently prohibited, under a consent agreement with the city, from gathering there with weapons. Lee has promoted an event called “Richmond Militia March” on Monday, and plans to attend with his group, “Restoration Statement”.

Other militia figures banned from armed demonstrations in Charlottesville, including New York light foot militia member George Curbelo and Pennsylvania light foot militia member Christian Yingling also discussed plans to attend events in Richmond.

Lee and Yingling did not respond to requests for comment. Curbelo, who said his militia was only in Charlottesville to “curb the violence,” told the Daily Beast that he planned to attend the event.

Right-wing Internet personality Joshua Shoaff, who has more than 540,000 Facebook fans under the pseudonym “Ace Baker”, urged his live audience to gather in Richmond on Monday. In 2018, Shoaff and his group, American Warrior Revolution, also signed an agreement with the city of Charlottesville that prohibits them from returning to the city to rally while they were armed.

Shoaff, a Tennessee resident, went further than most other right-wing figures in his calls for violence in Richmond. In a December broadcast, he argued for the hanging of African American Congressman Representative Donald McEachin after McEachin suggested that Northam could use the National Guard to enforce new gun laws.

“I hope to see you personally on lobby day, as I would love nothing more than to tell you opposite that you are a coward, you are a bully and commit treason,” said Shoaff in a December livestream . “And as a good friend of mine said just a few minutes ago, betrayal is punishable by death. I am not telling you that I am going to kill you, I am telling you that your acts constitute treason and that the punishment for treason is suspended in the middle of the street. ”

Shoaff continued to promote violence against the legislator later on his show.

“You should be pulled out of the office by your hair on your head, walk the streets of the capital, walk to the steps of a rope that dangles around your neck, because you, sir, are a tyrant and you’re committing treason, “said Shoaff. “And you would be a good example to give to other elected officials who do the same.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Shoaff got stuck in his calls for lawmakers who support gun control laws to be hanged.

“If you think our founders were against hanging tyrants, then you really need to study, brother,” said Shoaff.

Shoaff also promoted the idea that the Richmond event could spark a new civil war or revolution, saying in a Facebook show that he would be “excited” if the event became “the second blow heard in the world”.

Shoaff is not the only one among Richmond participants to flirt with the idea that Richmond Lobby Day and related events could end in violent confrontation. As the VCDL tried to position itself as a more moderate voice among Monday’s rallyers, a video posted on its Facebook page in December asked if the “boogaloo” would start in Virginia. Chris Hill, a member of the Three Percenter militia, has repeatedly described the events of Monday as a prelude to “boogaloo” in a YouTube video.

“It looks like Boogaloo!” Said Hill. “Hey, if you’re with a boogaloo, if they want to bring the fucking boogaloo, well done! Thumbs up, gun up!

