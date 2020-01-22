Charlotte's Web Launches CBD Popup in Miami - Adweek

With so many CBD-infused products on the market, first-time CBD users or curious viewers may need a little help – and motivation – to choose the brand they want to try.

Charlotte’s Web, a leader in CBD that sells hemp products, wants to educate consumers about how to make their CBD products by asking them to trade unwanted or questionable bottles from other brands.

The Colorado-based company opened the CBD swap pop-up in Miami, a store to promote Charlotte’s web products and educate consumers about hemp growing and manufacturing. The pop-up is a physical extension of “Trust The Earth”, the brand’s first high profile advertising campaign that started in fall 2019. The campaign is aligned with the brand’s mission to promote hemp as a natural way to improve the quality of life.

The swap program, which runs until February 1, is the first of its kind for a CBD company. The brand invites consumers to bring CBD bottles that they may have bought out of curiosity or received as gifts. However, they are not sure if they want to try it. The local brand representatives then discuss the place of CBD in the alternative wellness area, the manufacture of Charlotte’s woven products and possible health benefits. Consumers who trade in their bottles receive a free bottle of the brand’s original oil tincture.

Reed Damon, vp, Marketing, Charlotte’s Web, said the brand had decided to open a retail pop-up in a second phase of the campaign to interact directly with consumers. Damon said the swap program is the way the brand can face competition in a rapidly growing market. According to a report by the Brightfield Group, a consumer research and market research group for the CBD and cannabis industry, there are more than 3,500 different CBD brands in space – and the industry is forecast to be worth more than US $ 24 billion by 2025 -Dollar has. E-commerce platforms now support the alternative wellness product.

Brand representatives can inform consumers who are not familiar with the CBD area.

Charlotte’s web

“The explosion of CBD competitors is leading to a wide range of quality and confusion for consumers. A lot of people probably had CBD talents during the holidays, ”said Damon. “We want to give consumers the opportunity to learn what makes high-quality hemp extract and how they can turn their talents into a Charlotte web product.”

The top-class ad purchase from Charlotte’s Web for the campaign. A rarity in the industry is Studio Number One, which was created by street artist Shepard Fairey in collaboration with the agency Fake Love. Marketing of CBD and cannabis products is still heavily regulated, and brands often have to find gaps to advertise or get creative with subtle campaigns that promote lifestyle and wellness.

Damon said the brand will look at the media it deserves and word of mouth marketing on social media to measure the success of the activation. According to the brand, the pop-up achieved more than 20 million media impressions in the local press offices in the first five days.

“Traditional social media marketing channels are not yet available to CBD companies, as would be the case if we sold grated cheese,” said Damon. “For us, success means how many consumers we can educate and how much earned media we can achieve by talking about our mission.”

Promotional images for the exchange program blur the bottle that consumers want to trade with.

Charlotte’s web

The 1,500 square meter area was opened on January 8th in the Wynwood district and runs until March 31st. Charlotte’s Web’s in-house agency designed the shopping experience in collaboration with Winston Retail. The area contains campaign images that contain the brand’s hemp fields.

The store also sells Charlotte’s Web’s full range of products, including gums, balms, and pet items. The pop-up also sells the “Trust The Earth” swag with campaign graphics by Fairey. Damon said after the exchange program ends on February 1, the pop-up will act as a regular store.

The brand decided to open a pop-up in Miami after Fairey’s cannabis mural “Trust The Earth” was exhibited at Art Basel’s Graffiti Museum in Wynwood in December. The mural, which can be seen until February 3, was presented in Brooklyn last fall to mark the launch of the campaign.

Damon also noted that the brand also plans to hold special events around the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2. Depending on the success of the popup, the brand is considering future activations.