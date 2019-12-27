Charlotte overtakes William as the most popular baby from Nova Scotia – Halifax

Loading...

Nova Scotia has a new, most popular baby name.

According to Nova Scotia's Register of Vital Statistics, Charlotte was the most popular name among the 7,433 registered births in the province.

William had been the best name for Nova Scotia for three years. Jack was the most popular baby name this year.

The top list of names is as follows:

Charlotte Jack Owen Noah Olivia Benjamin Liam Amelia Oliver Emma

The province notes that although the most popular names have remained "fairly consistent" over the years, some names are becoming more popular, including Nora, Levi, and Hudson.

The names that make a comeback, according to the province, include Lucy and Samuel.

Last year the most popular names were:

Girl:

Olivia (44), Sophia (42), Charlotte (38), Emma (38), Amelia (34), Ava (33), Isla (32), Abigail (31), Evelyn (29), Sadie (28), Sophie (28), Mia (27), Scarlett (27), Anna (26), Ella (24), Ellie (23), Hannah (23), Lilly (23), Addison (22), Emily (22)

Guys:

William (61), Benjamin (49), Hunter (41), Lincoln (40), Jack (38), Noah (37), Oliver (37), Logan (35), Owen (35), Ethan (34), Liam (34), Lucas (33), Mason (32), Emmett (31), James (30), Alexander (29), Henry (29), Thomas (29), John (28), Leo (25)

There were 497 fewer births registered this year than last year.

