Charlotte Flair says she has the highest loss record

Although Charlotte Flair is one of the most award-winning wrestlers of all time, it doesn’t mean that she is treated preferentially by the WWE. In fact, Charlotte recently revealed a very interesting fact in an interview with Gary Cassidy from Sportskeeda.

Charlotte Flair has the highest loss record?

Charlotte actually has the most losses compared to other women in the squad. Interestingly, she is also the most decorated woman in the squad, which is an interesting point of view.

“Okay, are you ready for a promo? Here is my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have the highest loss rate of any player. I think a disadvantage for me, which is also positive, is that I am consistent. I am consistent I am never hurt and always here. “

“It’s almost like that, that’s great, but at the same time I never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me because I’m always here. That’s what people forget. Yes, I have a match this week won and they say, “Oh, she wins (all the time).” But that wasn’t the case. In fact, I’ve lost more games than any woman currently booked. It’s crazy. “

The queen of the WWE

Charlotte Flair is one of those wrestlers who constantly deals with prejudice. While you might argue that she is lucky enough to be Ric Flair’s daughter, the opposite is the case. When she came to the WWE, she had to prove herself a lot more than other wrestlers just because she knew who her father was.

Some people would say today that the queen is still in the shadow of her father, but I would heartily disagree. She is one of the most decorated women who ever stepped into the ring.

Future Hall of Famer?

It is the entire package. It delivers outstanding promos and delivers in the ring. For most wrestlers you get either one or the other. It is rare for both to be executed so well.

I have no doubt that Charlotte will be a future Hall of Famer. She has many years ahead of her career and I can’t wait to see what happens.

While Charlotte may not have a title at the moment, it’s going really well for her on a professional level. She recently got engaged to her boyfriend Andrade Cien Almas. Andrade is fine too. He switched from a recent assignment to a champion in a feud with none other than Luchador Rey Mysterio. So it looks good for the happy couple.

Despite Charlotte’s “loss record”, I have no doubt that she will have many title candidates in the future. Ideally, I would like to have a longer term for the multiple female winner, as it gives the women’s department a lot of class and elegance. She can also secure it in the ring and is therefore the future of the women’s division.