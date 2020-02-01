Charlotte Caslick burns when Australia remain unbeaten at Sydney Sevens

Caslick played a hand in all four first-half attempts against Spain when Australia went 26-0 on the break.

“They take the best player in the world out of every team and it will hurt,” said Manenti, referring to the fact that Caslick has not been there lately.

“It’s hard not to be impressed. I haven’t had her in recent tournaments and I almost forgot how good she was.

“It’s a collective effort, but it adds a real difference. Your ability to beat a defender one on one is pretty good. You can see things that others can’t see. That’s what makes the great players so special Hopefully she stays fit and keeps her shape. “

Caslick said: “After missing Sydney last year, I was very excited for this weekend. The girls defended for a long time (against Spain) and I got the ball fresh, which was great. We definitely knew I was ready this weekend. “

Australia has to fire Caslick and her other stars – the entire squad was composed and sharp on Saturday – if they want to overcome a two-year tournament drought. The ladies in green and gold have not won a leg since the Sydney Sevens 2018. Should they face France on Sunday morning, they will reserve a place in the last four.

France are unbeaten after victories against Ireland (40-14) and Spain (42-7).

Australia won its three pool games effortlessly two years ago before ending with an impressive overall score of 213-0. Keeping your opponents to zero is a long way off, but it’s still mathematically possible.

“It’s always nice if you don’t give points,” said Manenti. “Most of our attacks were due to good defense. I thought we did our job today and we know that the real test will come tomorrow morning with the French.

“We have to get better again. They are aggressive and defeated us last weekend. We want to make this clear and try to reach the final. “

Should Australia defeat France, they will only know their opponents in the semi-finals when all pool games are over. The top team from three pools automatically goes through with the next higher team.

Australia had a perfect start in the heat when it beat Spain with a hat-trick from Ellia Green and two tries from Caslick.

Green is a handful at the best of times, and the smaller players in Spain were unable to prevent the Speedster from running directly.

In the afternoon, with temperatures above 40 degrees, Australia looked fit and dug holes in the Irish defense. Sharni Williams packed the first try under the sticks set up by Caslick. Dom du Toit and Shannon Parry also scored five points when Australia ran out of six attempts on a great day the home team will be happy with.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

