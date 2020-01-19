Charlize Theron wears diamonds in her hair to hide her roots at the SAG Awards 2020

Charlize Theron has found a decorative way to hide an adult paint job.

At the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday, the “Bombshell” actress provided her sparkling combination of top and skirt from Givenchy’s haute couture with a diamond bracelet from Tiffany & Co., which she wore in her hair along her middle part instead of around her wrist.

“I didn’t have time to take my roots,” admitted Theron, 44, on the red carpet.

To protect the expensive piece of jewelry, the star’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, made a narrow French braid on Theron’s side before putting the bracelet in place. He showed this in his Instagram Stories.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the Oscar winner’s glitzy styling move. “Charlize Theron casually uses a Tiffany necklace in her hair because she didn’t have time to dye her roots blonde,” said one person, while another fan wrote: Well done, Charlize Theron hits a diamond bracelet on the head. “

Theron is up for two SAG Awards: Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role and Outstanding performance by an actress in a movie, both for her work in “Bombshell”.

Charlize Theron at the 2020 SAG Awards Getty Images.