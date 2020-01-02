Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig among the presenters of the Golden Globe

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards that will be broadcast on NBC. It will be the fifth time Gervais holds the ceremony after organizing the show from 2010 to 2012 and 2016.

Gervais' accommodation seasons have been marked by the relentless dissemination of their fellow actors and the HFPA.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an award for the film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his work as an actor in "Big", "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump", along with his directing efforts in the 2001 HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers".

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Prize, a counterpart of the DeMille Prize that focuses on the achievement of life on television.

The host of the talk and game show is a multiple Emmy winner and nominated for the Globe.

