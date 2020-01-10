Charlie Murphy calls it a career

Loading...

The Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Quinte West calls it a career.

After 6 years as a top employee, Charlie Murphy will retire in July.

Murphy started the congregation when it was the city of Trenton in 1986, when he was an assistant planner.

He was also director of Planning and Development Services prior to his term as a collective agreement.

Mayor Jim Harrison says the municipality has a strong position thanks to Charlie’s leadership.

Harrison adds that their efforts to recruit a new CAO will begin soon.

BELOW IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE CITY OF QUINTE WEST

After 6 years as a collective labor agreement and a 34-year career at the municipality, Charlie Murphy has announced that he will retire. Murphy started with the city of Trenton in 1986 as an assistant planner and was hired full-time in 1987 as a city planner. He was director of Planning and Development Services for Quinte West prior to his appointment in the CAO function. His last day with the municipality is July 17, 2020.

“I have been fortunate to have worked over the years with many excellent employees and elected officials who are committed to the city and our residents,” said Murphy. “I look forward to hearing about their continued growth and success in the future.”

Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison had nothing but good things to say about Murphy: “Quinte West is in the strong position we are in today thanks to Charlie’s leadership, dedication and hard work. It was a pleasure working with him as mayor and alderman, I want to thank Charlie for his dedication to the public service and wish him all the best at the start of this next chapter.Although he will be missed, I am confident that our city is in good hands and prepared on the future, “says Mayor Harrison.

Mayor Harrison says the efforts to recruit a new Chief Administrative Officer will begin soon.

.