Charlie Hunnam and longtime friend Morgana McNelis see the possible future of their relationship very differently.

The “gentleman” star, 39, said on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show that he was “indifferent” to linking while saying that McNelis, 36, was “very eager” to get married.

“I do it because it is important to her, but I don’t have any particular romantic feelings,” he added in the new interview with Andy Cohen.

His co-star Hugh Grant then said, “I wouldn’t go that line if you asked the question.”

Hunnam and McNelis have been together for almost 15 years.

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelisGetty Images

If the couple were getting married, it would not be the first time that Hunnam is walking down the aisle.

Former star “Sons of Anarchy” previously announced that he had a quickie wedding to actress Katharine Towne in 1999 at the age of 18.

“We came to Vegas but I couldn’t even have a drink, so I didn’t think I could actually get married,” said Hunnam in 2017, adding that the marriage resulted in “three terrible, painful events” that were expensive years. “