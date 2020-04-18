Charlie Conner, Tashel Scantlebury named top rated SAIT Trojans

The SAIT Trojans officially set a bow on their COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 period Friday with their awards night time.

The near 20-moment webcast — built soon after the Trojans cancelled the SAIT Yearly Awards Gala set for March 28 — noticed men’s basketball participant Charlie Conner and women’s hockey participant/golfer Tashel Scantlebury named the Trojans male and woman athletes of the 12 months.

“I did not be expecting that,” reported Scantlebury in a telephone interview. “It was form of tricky to listen to at instances, due to the fact I was on Zoom with my teammates and they have been yelling, my title ‘Tash! Tash!’ I could not hear something that was staying reported of me. When the graphic popped up on the monitor, I was stunned. It was really awesome.”

Scantlebury (5th yr, Foxwarren, Man., Group Economic Advancement) finished her last 12 months of her publish-secondary athletic profession with some workforce and own hardware. As a member of SAIT’s golfing crew in the drop, she assisted her women’s aspect seize the bronze medal at the Alberta Faculties Athletic Meeting Championships in Canmore.

The medal led to a excursion to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Affiliation National Championships in Quebec, exactly where the workforce battled difficult problems and received worthwhile working experience.

Pursuing the golfing time, the veteran laced up her skates and captained her women’s hockey team to fourth spot in the ACAC standings. Scantlebury put up her most effective offensive quantities, finishing second in team scoring with 17 factors (5 aims, 12 helps) in 23 game titles to earn a 2nd-team all-meeting nod.

“I have to give a ton of credit rating to my teammates on each the golfing and hockey groups — they pushed me and acquired me by some challenging moments when I essential it,” Scantlebury reported. “It was enjoyment. I took it day by working day, and I knew I was a occupied girl, but which is how I like to be … It was my very last yr, so I just had exciting with it.”

Scantlebury gets the 1st women’s golfer to get paid woman athlete-of-the-year honours due to the fact AJ Pearson did so again in 1991, and the initial women’s hockey player considering the fact that Cora Sutton in 2017.

For the almost humble-to-a-fault Conner, listening to his name called at the end of the webcast was just as significantly of a shock.

“That’s ridiculous, for genuine,” Conner claimed with a chuckle. “I was not even pondering about that, but I actually respect it.”

He nearly missed the minute, as he was busy actively playing Simply call of Responsibility with his housemates when anyone reminded him the webcast was on. They turned off the game, and 20 minutes afterwards, he was named male athlete of the yr.

“I just want to thank every person likely back to my first period a few a long time back,” Conner stated. “Really, without the need of the support of my teammates more than the yrs, my coaches and even the folks at SAIT, I would not be below right now.”

Conner (3rd yr, Lacey, Clean., Business enterprise Administration) quietly went about his business enterprise once again this season, placing up wonderful all-all over figures as his Trojans finished second in the ACAC South Division. For the duration of the regular season, the guard averaged 17 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per match.

In the playoffs is when he exploded, averaging 29.3 points for each recreation as he led his workforce to their fourth-straight ACAC title — 36 in their decisive 91-69 championship remaining victory more than the Ambrose College Lions.

Along with the initial-team all-meeting collection he earned, Conner also took home the ACAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament MVP award.

Conner finishes a 14-year male athlete-of-the-year drought for men’s basketball players, getting to be the 1st considering the fact that Jamie McLeod in 2006.

In a lighter minute, Conner even expressed gratitude to former Trojans cross-state and indoor monitor runner Matthew Travaglini, who received the award the earlier two seasons.

“I have to thank Matt for not currently being right here any longer,” Conner cracked. “I noticed his title up there just about every calendar year … This guy was profitable every little thing. I swear he could have occur performed basketball and received an award the way he was going.”

OTHER AWARD WINNERS

SAIT Trojans Medal of Excellence

Skye Gordon, soccer

Colton McCarthy, hockey

Al Buttle Pink and White Award

Emma Wheeldon, women’s hockey/soccer

Kevin Massy, men’s hockey

Ken Tidsbury Leadership Award

Jacques Saayman, men’s cross-state functioning

Skye Gordon, women’s soccer

Rookie of the Year

Andrew Manson, men’s curling

Jade Metz, women’s soccer

Trojan Pillar Award

Jordyn Shewchuk, women’s volleyball

Eduardo Filho, men’s soccer

Vereburn Supplies Scholar Athletic Therapist of the 12 months

Clinic – Lauren Therriault, men’s hockey

Industry – Kevin McLarty, men’s volleyball

Small Official of the Yr

Madison Nesom

Braveness Determination Spirit Award

Davina McLeod, women’s hockey

Emmanuel Ngegba, men’s soccer