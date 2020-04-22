Charlie Brooker returns to BBC Two to wipe specifically

It’s been three years since Charlie Brooker last set the world rights with his sweeping series, but now he’s returning as a one-off for the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Sweep (working title) is a half-hour one-off special that will soon be available on BBC Two. The host of this show takes a close look at the COVID-19 news broadcasts, as well as the many and varied ways in which the public maintains them. they occupied during the closure.

He will be joined, as ever, by Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) – who returns with her own special brand – through the investigative press – and the helpless speaking leader Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

BBC Two has also reported on Squeamish About’s follow-up to last year’s The Road to Brexit. Matt Berry presents the series as “Michael Squeamish” with four new episodes by London’s Arthur Matthews, Toast, which shine a strange and wonderful light on another subject.

Other new commissions include comedians playing with themselves, where they see comedians including Bob Mortimer, Kerry Godliman, Tom Allen, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar, tasked with entertaining and enlightening the nation over six 15-minute episodes, all without leaving home – and A comedy starring Scomie Wilan from the entire Alma series, Not Normal, which aired this pilot episode to more than a million viewers earlier this month.

Alma is not normal BBC / Expectation

In addition to these upcoming series, BBC Two controller Patrick Holland has announced a renewed line-up on Thursday night, focusing on comedy.

Starting in May, on Thursday evenings on BBC Two, you will see a comedy that begins with the debut of the football comedy “First Team” from The Inbetweeners with a new series QI.

A year later, Thursday night’s comedy series will feature the second series, “What We Do in the Shadows,” starring Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak, and the second series, “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

David Tennant where he’s going

“BBC Two has always been home to exciting cartoon talent and the most brilliantly designed worlds,” said Patrick Holland. “Sophie Willan’s” Alma’s Not Normal “is one of the newest voices of the years and will continue with the successful piloting of shows such as” Motherland “and” The Other One “. In these difficult times, I am happy to bring Thursday’s comedy evenings back to the audience. “

Looking for something to watch right now? See our TV schedule guide