Charli XCX & # 39; Charli & # 39; is a pop album for people

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

I was on one of Charli XCX's New York tour stops in October, about a month after the pop star released her last album, Charli. It was raining and I arrived at the door about 30 minutes. My short black wig looked like a crazy librarian as Charli XCX. The line was wrapped around the block twice. Fabulous young people stood in chunky boots and mesh tops, outfits that looked like they came straight out of Charlie's closet.

I promised not to move away from the point that I secured in front of the stage, with teenagers discussing homework and young adults screaming about poppers. Everyone, including myself, seemed to consider themselves first day angels who deserved a front row experience. There was an aggressive energy among the enthusiasm, a stiffness among the people who danced carefully enough to preserve the square feet of space they took up. "I've been here since 11am," shouted a girl to an immobile crowd. "I just had to go to the toilet!" No answer.

When I saw Charli perform in 2018 after she released her excellent Mixtape Pop 2, the mood was noticeably different. Less territorial. But she didn't need a line around the block to know that she was about to do something big. She felt it, her continued fan base felt it, and everyone else did this year.

As a longtime fan, Charli sounds like the satisfying climax of her efforts and experiments. Charli found her sweet spot – in vulnerability, chaos and collaboration – and surpassed it. For newcomers, it's a welcome interpretation of pop music, futuristic and fresh. The album is as complex and complex as the woman behind it and the listeners who consume it. Her unique eyesight filters through tender love songs, fearful confessions and dance floor freakouts. Glowing synthesizers give way to industrial noise, noise and squeak.

Charli XCX got her first record deal in 2010, but Charlotte Aitchison has been making her pop star personality for over a decade. She started sharing tracks on MySpace and released her debut album True Romance in 2013. However, she owes her first impression of mainstream fame to her show theft features in Icona Pop's 2012 hit "I Love It" and Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" in 2014. Her second album, Sucker, had outstanding tracks such as "Boom Clap" what Billboards Top 10 and "Famous" did, but Charli still found her voice. At the time, it seemed like she was trying to hit the mainstream halfway and style her style to fit the mid-2010 pop landscape. Her music was catchy and different, but not too different.

In 2015, Charli began working with SOPHIE and PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook, with whom she prepared her pop takeover over the next few years and developed her career-defining sound with mix tapes, EPs and unique singles. This girly, alien electropop revived their cult episode without penetrating the mainstream. Still, she refused to adjust. She believed in what she was doing, the blueprint for the future of pop.

Charlie's ambiguous, changing position in pop music is a common topic of conversation between critics and the artist. “I feel like one of the few artists who are gaining a foothold both in the mainstream top 40 world and in the more left-wing underground world. I think the reason I'm there is that sometimes I can't make up my mind, she told Pitchfork in an interview earlier this year. "Sometimes I don't understand why I'm not taller than me … I feel very comfortable in my pop department. I'm starting to feel like the people who know, know, and the people who don't do? you wouldn't get it anyway. "

Charlie's tweets reflect this hot and cold relationship with the mainstream affirmation. She often posts in exaggeration and fluctuates between extraordinary self-confidence ("Oh, my new music is so good. I can't even do it") and self-doubt ("What's the point?"). At this year's Pitchfork Festival, she called herself "one of the 15 best pop stars in the world". This is the average of her self-proclamation and probably the best she really feels with. But it also has an impact on the margins of the mainstream. There are a lot of Charli soundalikes in the periphery. Charli is an outsider who becomes a role model and she is just beginning.

Charli establishes Charli as a trustworthy pop lamp. For the album, she recruited a variety of features from all areas of the genre – big names like Lizzo and emerging stars like Yaeji and Clairo, the beloved Haim sisters, the dark indie favorite Sky Ferreira and the French synth-pop virtuoso Christine And The queens to name a few. Still, the album is unmistakably Charlie's. It is an XCX world that we only live in. The production credits make room for the artists who helped shape their sound, such as Cook and EasyFun, and for their pop descendants, such as Umru and 100 Gecs Dylan Brady. Now Cook is spreading his style in the extended family of PC Music and XCX, like Jack Antonoff of Left-of-Center-Pop.

In addition to Charli, Charli also co-wrote one of the greatest songs of 2019, "Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. It's a tame song, but proof of its growing pop presence. The end of the decade seems to be the perfect time to start pop domination. Lax, emotionless pop has become the norm and we are ready for something new. Something weird. We are ready to dance and feel again. There is a reason why a song about 53 minutes long dominated the charts for 19 weeks this year about a horse.

Charli sees a new era for the pop star and for pop music as a whole. It cultivates an authentic community of fans and fellow artists. From the heavenly ode of the opening piece to the fast life to the twerk hymn "Shake It" and the lovable ballad "White Mercedes", Charli XCX makes pop music for people.

