Charleston man attacked after allegedly firing a gun during a clash between two Morgantown brotherhoods

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 03:23 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 3:24 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Charleston man has been charged with firing a gun during a clash between two brotherhoods in Morgantown.

On February 2, law enforcement officers from West Virginia University responded to an apartment on Naomi Street, Morgantown, in connection with a major fight in which gunfire was reported, according to a criminal complaint.

When officials arrived at the residence, they saw two people sitting outside saying that there was a conflict between the Sigma Chi and Phi Sigma Kappa brotherhoods, officials said.

One of the people said he saw a black man wearing a black man in a gray sweatshirt with him and his friend, and then went away according to the complaint. According to another witness to the incident, the black man said during the argument “he would be back with a gun” and returned a moment later and “pulled out the gun,” officials said.

Donte Wilkerson

When the man, who was later identified as Donte Wilkerson, 24, of Charleston, took out the gun, the people involved in the conflict ran to the Sigma Chi liaison house, where Wilkerson fired toward the intersection between Fifth Avenue and Price Street his gun after the complaint.

The officials were able to confirm this by watching security videos of the area. On February 5, a search of the area using a metal detector found a single 9 mm shell shell, officials said. The police were able to identify Wilkerson’s identity and location on social media, the complaint said.

Wilkerson was charged with wanton danger. It was processed in the North Central Regional Jail and is currently in circulation with a $ 6,500 bond.