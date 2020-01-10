Charity donation from workers in Normanton to support the homeless

Loading...

Friday, January 10, 2020

A team of Normanton workers donated £ 500 to a homeless charity.

Story Contracting employees worked with their York colleagues to donate £ 500 to Kitchen For Everyone who serves food to those in need in York.

Charity CEO Helen Rawling said supporting local businesses and individuals is vital to helping the vulnerable.

She said, “We regularly have 60 people out the door for a meal, and we’ve also expanded our service to distribute essentials, such as roll mats and toiletries, to people who sleep restlessly.”

“It costs money to deploy, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of companies like story contracting. We are very grateful for this support. “

They also bought essentials, including roll mats, toiletries, and clothing to help the homeless in the city.

The needy was given a special boxing lunch with the money.

CEO Jason Butterworth said: “Christmas can be a happy season for most of us, but it can be a challenge for those who have problems or difficulties – especially being out of the home in the bitterly cold winter months.

“As a company, story contracting strives to be a good neighbor and we know how important it is to take the time to give something back to the communities we belong to.

“We are proud to support key charities and see their positive effects firsthand. Story is passionate about caring for those who are less well off and giving them much-needed hope for this winter. “