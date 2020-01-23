Charities are asking the state to stop sending children abroad for special care

The Children’s Rights Alliance is calling on the state to stop posting abroad for specialized care.

It is according to new numbers published for Newstalk that show that 21 Irish children are being cared for abroad – 20 in the UK and one in Spain.

Practice costs taxpayers up to 2.2 million euros a year.

In a statement, Tusla said that sometimes it is necessary to send a child abroad because there is insufficient care available in Ireland.

Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, said the situation was far from ideal.

“The children we care about are the children who are looked after abroad,” she said.

“The reason they are placed there is because we do not have the facilities here to meet their specific needs.

“Some of these children will show very violent behavior that endangers them personally as well as others.

“It also means that they come into contact with the criminal justice system. That is why they are housed in specialized residential areas in the UK. “

She said the children had often “lost contact with their own network” when they finally returned to Ireland.

“Then they themselves are extremely vulnerable to homelessness and poor mental health,” she said.

“So we would be very concerned about this cohort of children and we need the facilities to meet their needs here in Ireland.”

Children’s Rights Alliance CEO Tanya Ward said children have the right to care in their own country.

“We have to look for a solution at home – especially given the Brexit situation,” she said.

“There are very particular problems sending young people to the UK for this type of care because if they go over it they will be detained at Her Majesty’s discretion.

“So you are actually treated according to the UK system, which has some other rules than our own system. So I think we need to look for a more permanent solution.”